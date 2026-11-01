Ram Gopal Varma faces Rs 29 crore legal notice as Eclatant Films raises dispute over 2010 deal

The filmmaker has been given a deadline to resolve the payment dispute, which includes a substantial interest amount. The production house has also raised concerns over the digital release of films linked to the deal.

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Ram Gopal Varma gets Rs 29 crore legal notice over 2010 agreement (PC: Instagram)

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has found himself at the centre of a financial and contractual dispute linked to an agreement signed more than a decade ago. The matter has now drawn attention beyond the filmmaker, as a production house has reportedly approached several sections of the film industry with a warning. The dispute concerns the rights and obligations attached to certain film projects and could have implications for producers, distributors and streaming platforms considering business arrangements involving his work.

Why has Eclatant Films issued a Rs 29.67 crore notice to Ram Gopal Varma?

Eclatant Films Private Limited has issued a legal notice to Ram Gopal Varma, demanding Rs 29.67 crore over an agreement signed in 2010. As per The Indian Express, the notice was issued on October 15 and gave the filmmaker until October 30 to clear the outstanding amount. The demand reportedly includes the pending principal amount and Rs 11.38 crore in interest. Varma has not publicly commented on the notice so far.

The disagreement goes back to an agreement signed between the two parties on April 10, 2010. The arrangement was reportedly upheld by the Bombay High Court on April 17, 2013. According to Eclatant Films, the contract required Varma to obtain a written No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the production house before taking up certain film projects.

The alleged requirement applied to projects in which he worked as a producer, director, writer or co-producer. The production house claims that the terms of the agreement were not followed and has therefore sought the payment of the outstanding dues.

Eclatant Films warns producers and OTT platforms

The legal notice has reportedly extended to other players in the entertainment industry. Eclatant Films has cautioned producers, distributors, broadcasters and OTT platforms against entering into business arrangements involving Varma or acquiring rights to projects associated with him.

As reported by The Indian Express, the production house has also indicated that it could invoke a contractual lien if the filmmaker fails to clear the dues. Such a step could involve making claims over rights, shares, financial interests and earnings from films covered by the 2010 agreement. The warning could make industry players more cautious before entering into deals involving the filmmaker’s projects.

What are Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming films?

Despite the legal dispute, Ram Gopal Varma has several projects lined up as a filmmaker. One of his upcoming directorials is Police Company, a crime drama starring Harshvardhan Rane. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4, 2027 and is inspired by the Mumbai Police’s special encounter squad, particularly former encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

The film draws from the special squad’s operations between 1997 and 2004, during which around 300 gangsters were reportedly neutralised. It will explore the period when Mumbai was dealing with gang rivalries involving figures such as Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. The ensemble cast includes Fardeen Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Makarand Deshpande and Ashwini Kalsekar.