Ramayana 2 release date: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer may miss Diwali 2027, eye 2028 release

The next chapter of the ambitious mythological saga may take longer to reach theatres, leaving fans waiting for an update on the return of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and the rest of the ensemble cast.

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Ramayana 2 likely to miss Diwali 2027 release, makers may push film to 2028 (PC: Twitter)

The wait for the second instalment of Ramayana could be longer than initially expected, with the makers reportedly considering a change to its release schedule. The ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic is being developed on a large scale, with its second chapter expected to feature major war sequences and extensive production work. Producer Namit Malhotra is reportedly exploring the possibility of releasing the film during Diwali 2028 instead of its earlier planned window in 2027. However, no official announcement has been made so far, leaving fans waiting for clarity on when the next chapter of the story will reach cinemas.

Why might Ramayana 2 be delayed to Diwali 2028?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are considering moving Ramayana 2 to Diwali 2028 to allow more time for filming and production. The additional shooting required for the second instalment, particularly its large-scale war sequences, is reportedly one of the main reasons behind the proposed change.

A source close to the publication said, “Ramayana is an emotion for Namit Malhotra, and he is leaving no stone unturned to present the Indian audience with a cinema-watching experience like never before.”

The source further explained, “While the first part is set to release in a couple of days from now, the second instalment needs some more shooting time.”

The report also highlighted the importance of the concluding chapter’s battle sequences. The source said, “As everyone knows, the real scale of Ramayana is in the second part, where the war actually unfolds.” If the new schedule is approved, the production team will have additional time to complete the film’s extensive sequences. The proposed delay, however, remains unconfirmed.

Ramayana 2 was expected to clash with Prabhas’ Spirit

The possible shift could also change the film’s release calendar. Ramayana 2 was earlier expected to arrive around Diwali 2027, putting it on course for a potential box-office clash with Spirit, the upcoming film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas. Spirit is scheduled for release on October 29, 2027.

If Ramayana 2 moves to Diwali 2028, the anticipated clash could be avoided. However, this will depend on the final release plans announced by the makers of both films.

Ramayana advance booking update

The first instalment, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. Advance bookings have been building ahead of its theatrical debut. According to the figures provided by Sacnilk, the film had grossed Rs 10.54 crore, including blocked seats, as of 8 PM IST, with collections standing at Rs 8.33 crore without blocked seats.

Around 1.90 lakh tickets had been booked across 4,488 shows in 142 cities, with Rs 74.93 lakh added since the 6 AM cut-off. Hindi markets were leading demand, while bookings for the Kannada and Telugu versions were also expanding.

Ramayana cast and release details

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is the first part of a planned two-film adaptation of the ancient epic associated with Maharishi Valmiki. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Namit Malhotra is producing the project, with Yash also associated as a producer. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey appears as Lakshman.