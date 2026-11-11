Ramayana actress Surabhi Das reacts to criticism over VFX and music, recalls working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi: ‘Their doubts will get cleared’ | Exclusive

During an exclusive conversation, Ramayana actress Surabhi Das addresses criticism over the film's VFX and music and shares her experience of working alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and director Nitesh Tiwari.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-actress-surabhi-das-reacts-to-criticism-over-vfx-and-music-recalls-working-with-ranbir-kapoor-sai-pallavi-their-doubts-will-get-cleared-exclusive-8543940/ Copy

Surabhi Das on criticism over music and visuals in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana (PC: File)

Actress Surabhi Das is stepping into a significant phase of her career with her role in Nitesh Tiwari‘s Ramayana: Part 1, produced by Namit Malhotra. Having made her mark in Assamese television and music videos, the talented actress now takes on the significant role of Shrutakirti, the youngest sister of Goddess Sita, portrayed by Sai Pallavi, in the mythological epic. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshmana and Yash as Ravana. Released theatrically on November 5, the film has received a strong response at the box office, crossing Rs 450 crore net in India within seven days and reaching Rs 823.50 crore worldwide as per Sacnilk. With the film continuing its impressive theatrical run and showing no signs of slowing down, Surabhi’s association with this ambitious project has brought her into the spotlight. As part of the film’s ensemble, she shares screen space with several prominent actors and has now opened up about her experience of working on a grand spectacle, the mixed reactions to its VFX and music and her memorable moments with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Surabhi Das on criticism over Ramayana’s music and visuals

During an exclusive conversation with India.com, Surabhi Das was asked about the mixed response to the Ramayana trailer and its promotional material, particularly the criticism surrounding its music and visual effects. Surabhi said, “Yes, few people did criticise Ramayana’s visuals, music and its presentation, but I think after the release everything will be cleared; jinhone bhi uss film ke baare mein questions raise kiye hain, I’m sure their doubts will get cleared. They will be super happy with the final outcome, because I have watched the film and I know how it looks visually and the music is so good, so how do I view the audience’s mixed reactions? I think we need to give them some time and once they’ve watched this movie in the theatres, I am sure that they will be convinced and they will come out of the cinema halls happy.”

Surabhi Das on sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi

Surabhi Das also spoke about her experience of working alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana. She was asked about the moments she shared with Sai Pallavi on set and how they developed the on-screen bond between Shrutakirti and Sita. She said, “My experience with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi was like that I am so happy that my debut film is with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi and especially with Sai because we did many scenes together and I think Sai is the calmest and most sensible and secure actor that I’ve worked with. She was extremely sweet, so helpful and unhone bahut sari cheezein humein samjhaayi on set. Also, Ranbir Kapoor was too much into his character that we could literally see his aura and his vibe on set, so it was a lovely experience working with both of them.”

Surabhi Das on working with director Nitesh Tiwari and understanding Shrutakirti

Surabhi Das was also asked about her experience of working with the captain of the ship, Nitesh Tiwari, and how his vision and guidance helped her understand Shrutakirti’s character better and bring it to life on screen. Surabhi said, “It was an amazing experience while working with Nitesh Tiwari Sir, I think he is the calmest director on the set. I’ve worked with him for almost 10-12 days and I’ve not seen him raise a voice once, so I think he is so clear with his vision — he knows what he wants and he also explained to us, like jo bhi scene hota tha, pehle he used to give us a good brief about the scene and explain us ki kya hone wala hai aur sari cheezein, so definitely he helped us a lot to understand every character and even Shrutakirti’s character and jo poora shaadi ka sequence bhi hai, so I’m like really happy that I got an opportunity to work with Nitesh Tiwari Sir.”