Ramayana advance booking day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash’s film nears Rs 50 crore mark in India

Ramayana advance booking collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's film sells 11 lakh tickets, crosses Rs 45 crore in advance bookings

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Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Ramayana: Part 1 is seeing strong demand ahead of its November 5 theatrical release. With three days to go, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is close to crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India advance bookings. According to the latest data from trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold tickets worth Rs 45.96 crore across all dates currently open for booking. The figure drops to Rs 36.85 crore without blocked seats.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. As of 6 am on November 2, the film had sold 11.01 lakh tickets across 35,697 shows in 1,708 cinemas across 527 cities. Its advance booking occupancy stood at 14 per cent, including blocked seats. The report also listed 75 housefull shows, of which 13 were completely sold out.

Ramayana Advance Booking: Opening Day Leads

The film’s opening-day bookings account for a large share of its total pre-sales. For Thursday, November 5, advance bookings have reached Rs 25.39 crore, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 21.30 crore.

Delhi-NCR is currently the biggest city market, with advance bookings worth Rs 6.78 crore. Mumbai follows with Rs 6.08 crore, while Bengaluru has recorded Rs 5.79 crore. Hyderabad has contributed Rs 2.81 crore, followed by Pune at Rs 2.17 crore and Kolkata at Rs 1.68 crore.

Among states, Maharashtra leads with Rs 9.42 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 7.15 crore and Delhi at Rs 6.78 crore. Gujarat has recorded Rs 3.61 crore, while Telangana stands at Rs 2.93 crore. The top 10 states contribute 85 per cent of the film’s total India advance gross.

Hindi Version Leads Advance Bookings

The Hindi version accounts for the largest share of domestic pre-sales, contributing Rs 38.70 crore, or 84 per cent of the total gross. The Kannada version has recorded Rs 4.41 crore, while Telugu bookings stand at Rs 2.35 crore. Tamil advance sales have reached Rs 41.66 lakh, and Malayalam bookings stand at Rs 8.01 lakh.

Premium formats are also adding to the film’s advance booking numbers. Hindi 3D screenings have generated Rs 21.57 crore, including blocked seats, while Hindi 2D has recorded Rs 8.75 crore. Hindi IMAX 3D bookings stand at Rs 6.34 crore.

Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, ICE and EPIQ have collectively earned Rs 8.83 crore despite accounting for just two per cent of available shows. Hindi 3D alone contributes 47 per cent of the film’s total advance gross across all dates currently on sale.

The film is also attracting audiences overseas. A report published on October 31 estimated international advance bookings at around $3.5 million (Rs 33.23 crore) across available dates. North America alone contributed more than $1 million in premiere pre-sales.

Ramayana Receives Mixed Reactions After World Premiere

Alongside the advance booking buzz, Ramayana: Part 1 has received mixed reactions from international viewers following its world premiere at the Academy Museum’s David Geffen Theatre in Los Angeles on October 27.

Some early viewers praised the film’s scale, visual effects and performances, particularly Yash as Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. However, others raised concerns about the storytelling, pacing and music. The lengthy action sequences, slower second half and lack of emotional depth in some portions also drew criticism.

After the review embargo was lifted, international publications offered mixed assessments. Screen Rant appreciated the film’s technical achievement, while IGN criticised its execution and gave it a rating of 4/10. IndieWire awarded it a B grade.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Its supporting cast includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Shobana.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the mythological epic has a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari. Its music is composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

The two-part adaptation of the Indian epic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. With the release just days away, the final phase of advance bookings will be important in determining how close the film gets to the Rs 50 crore milestone before its opening day.