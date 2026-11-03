Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer crosses Rs 75 crore mark in India ahead of release, sells over 20 lakh tickets

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's upcoming film is witnessing impressive pre-release demand, with lakhs of moviegoers booking their seats across India.

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Ramayana advance booking crosses Rs 75 crore before release (PC: Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra‘s Ramayana is preparing for its big-screen debut with considerable attention from moviegoers. The mythological epic brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi in leading roles, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. With its scale, star cast and familiar story drawing interest, audiences have been keeping a close eye on its ticket sales. The film’s advance booking opened on October 20, and the pre-release response has continued to build as more shows become available across the country.

Ramayana advance booking crosses Rs 78 crore in India

The advance booking numbers have now crossed a major milestone. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has grossed Rs 78.95 crore across India, including blocked seats, from shows scheduled over five days. The film has sold more than 20 lakh tickets during this period. Excluding blocked seats, its gross collection stands at Rs 63.12 crore, with over 16 lakh tickets sold.

The booking window initially covered only the opening weekend. However, advance sales have since been opened for five days, giving audiences more opportunities to secure tickets. The figures indicate strong interest ahead of the film’s theatrical release, although the final numbers may change as bookings continue.

How much has Ramayana earned from day one advance bookings?

The opening day’s advance booking has also contributed significantly to the overall pre-sales figure. Ramayana has sold more than 8.70 lakh tickets for its first day, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the ticket count stands at over 7.30 lakh.

In terms of gross collections, the film has earned Rs 34.44 crore for its opening day when blocked seats are included. The figure without blocked seats is Rs 28.95 crore. With two days still remaining before its release, these numbers could see further changes as more viewers book their tickets.

Ramayana box office expectations

The film is expected to open strongly at the Indian box office. Trade estimates suggest that it could collect around Rs 100 crore on its first day. However, its performance over the opening weekend and the days that follow will be equally important in determining its overall theatrical run.

Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic project and has reportedly been made on a total budget of Rs 4,000 crore. If the cost is divided equally, the first instalment would account for approximately Rs 2,000 crore. Given the scale of the production and the reported investment, the film will need sustained box office collections beyond its opening day.

Ramayana early reviews and audience response

The film’s screenings have taken place in the US and the UK on October 27, with early reactions described as mixed. Some responses have raised concerns about the second half and the music. However, the response from Indian critics and audiences will become clearer after its theatrical release on November 5, 2026.