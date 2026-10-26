Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s film sells 2.25 lakh tickets, earns Rs 20.50 crore

Ramayana: Part 1 starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, crosses $2 million in worldwide advance bookings ahead of November 5 release. Check detailed report.

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Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana (PC: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana: Part 1 is seeing early box-office interest, with reported worldwide advance bookings crossing Rs 20 crore. The film has earned around Rs 20.50 crore in advance gross from about 2.25 lakh tickets sold across India and tracked international markets, with eleven days left before its November 5 theatrical release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic has also crossed $2 million in reported worldwide advance bookings. The current figure includes tickets booked for preview screenings on November 4 as well as the film’s opening day on November 5.

North America adds to Ramayana’s overseas advance bookings

North America has emerged as an important overseas market for Ramayana: Part 1. Advance bookings for the preview screenings scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, have contributed to the film’s early ticket sales ahead of its regular release the following day.

India remains the biggest individual contributor to the reported advance gross. The United Kingdom, Australia and several European markets are also adding to the film’s overseas numbers. The final contribution from each territory will become clearer closer to the release date.

The film’s advance booking total could increase further as more cinema schedules and shows become available. The pace of bookings over the next few days will be important in determining its final advance gross.

Will Ramayana see a strong opening at the box office?

Crossing Rs 20 crore in reported worldwide advance gross ahead of release gives Ramayana: Part 1 an encouraging start. However, the figure includes both preview screenings and opening-day bookings, so it should not be confused with the film’s November 5 opening-day collection.

The film’s opening will depend on several factors, including domestic advance sales, overseas demand, the number of shows available and audience interest closer to release. Bookings for premium-format screenings and the addition of more shows could also affect the final total.

For a film mounted on such a large scale, the next few days will be important in understanding whether the early interest continues to grow. The final advance booking figures should offer a clearer picture of audience demand before the film arrives in theatres.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The film is a large-scale adaptation of the Indian epic and brings together actors from different film industries. Preview screenings are scheduled for November 4, while the film is set to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.