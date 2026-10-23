Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor’s film collects Rs 8.27 crore, ticket sales jump 73%

Ramayana Advance Booking: Hindi Markets Lead As Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Moves Closer To Rs 10 Crore - Check Detailed Report

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Ramayana star cast (PC- Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One is seeing a steady rise in advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release on November 5. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological drama has grossed Rs 8.27 crore from advance bookings, including blocked seats, as of 10 am on Friday, October 23, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film has sold around 1.47 lakh tickets across 3,964 shows in 121 cities. However, the figures excluding blocked seats offer a clearer picture of audience demand. The film has collected Rs 6.25 crore without blocked seats, indicating that genuine ticket purchases are contributing significantly to its booking growth.

Ramayana Advance Booking Sees 73% Growth In Genuine Ticket Sales

The advance booking figures show that ticket sales excluding blocked seats have increased by approximately 73% since the first 24 hours of bookings. In comparison, the overall gross, including blocked seats, has grown by around 52%. Blocked seats are held by exhibitors and do not necessarily represent confirmed audience purchases. Initially, these seats accounted for around 34% of the film’s advance booking gross. That share has now dropped to approximately 24%.

Of the additional Rs 2.83 crore collected during this period, around 93% came from bookings excluding blocked seats. The number of shows tracked has also increased by about 12%, while the number of tickets accounted for has risen by around 58%.

The average number of tickets accounted for per show has consequently increased from 26 to 37. This suggests that bookings are growing faster than the number of tracked shows, although demand may vary across locations and screenings.

Hindi Markets Lead Ramayana Advance Bookings

The Hindi version continues to lead advance booking demand, while bookings for the Kannada and Telugu versions are also increasing.

Among individual cities, Hyderabad has recorded Rs 47 lakh in advance bookings, followed by Bengaluru at Rs 44.97 lakh and Pune at Rs 42.6 lakh. Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Telangana are currently the top five regions in terms of bookings.

Night shows have generated Rs 2.77 crore so far, while morning shows have collected Rs 2.45 crore.

The film has also generated considerable interest ahead of its release. It topped IMDb’s list of the most anticipated Indian movies of 2026, while its second trailer, featuring the face-off between Lord Ram and Ravana, has added to the buzz. The film has reportedly received a U certificate and has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Can Ramayana Open At Rs 70 Crore?

A Rs 70 crore India net opening is being discussed in trade circles, but reaching that figure will depend on how bookings develop in the coming days.

The film is scheduled to release on Thursday, November 5, ahead of the main Diwali holiday period. While it will not have the full benefit of a major festival holiday on its opening day, the festive period beginning November 9 could help sustain audience interest. Paid previews are also planned for November 4.

A Rs 60 crore opening could provide a strong start if demand continues to build. However, the advance booking figures alone cannot confirm the film’s eventual opening-day collection. The growth of confirmed ticket sales, the addition of regular screenings and audience turnout will be important indicators.

What We Know About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast includes Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Rakul Preet Singh.

Recently, Yash asked fans to watch the film with an “open mind” rather than focus on “small faults” in the visual effects or other aspects. He also spoke about the money and effort invested in making Ramayana for a global audience.

The second part of the mythological drama is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2027.