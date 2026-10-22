Ramayana advance booking update: Ranbir Kapoor’s film sells 1.26 lakh tickets, collects Rs 7.10 crore

Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend has collected Rs 7.10 crore gross in advance bookings for its November 5 release, with Maharashtra leading the state-wise figures at Rs 1.93 crore.

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Ramayana star cast (PC- Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend has crossed Rs 7 crore in advance bookings, with audiences beginning to book tickets for its November 5 release. However, its current collection is still below the final opening-day advance booking figures of recent big releases such as Jailer 2, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. With bookings still open, the film’s numbers could rise as more shows and seats become available.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film is the first instalment of a two-part adaptation of the epic. According to trade website Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 7.10 crore gross for Thursday, November 5. The total stands at Rs 5.17 crore after blocked seats are excluded.

As of 10 am on October 22, the film had sold 1.26 lakh tickets across 3,707 shows. Its reported occupancy stood at 15 per cent, with eight shows already marked as house full.

Maharashtra leads advance bookings

Maharashtra has recorded the highest state-wise collection so far, earning Rs 1.93 crore and contributing around 27 per cent of the total gross. Delhi is next with Rs 1.78 crore, while Gujarat has collected Rs 49.67 lakh. The top 10 states account for 90 per cent of the film’s overall advance booking collection.

Maharashtra has 982 shows on sale, with an occupancy rate of 13 per cent. Delhi has 768 shows and 15 per cent occupancy. Telangana has reported the highest occupancy so far, at 61 per cent across 37 shows, collecting Rs 38.46 lakh.

Karnataka has recorded 41 per cent occupancy across 84 shows, earning Rs 41.97 lakh. West Bengal has collected Rs 35.87 lakh from 202 shows, with occupancy at 13 per cent.

Night shows lead collections

Night screenings starting at 7 pm have brought in the highest advance booking collection among the available time slots. These shows have earned Rs 2.41 crore from 1,154 screenings, with occupancy at 15 per cent.

Morning shows scheduled before noon have collected Rs 2.10 crore across 1,182 screenings. They have recorded the highest occupancy among the time slots at 16 per cent.

Afternoon screenings between noon and 3.59 pm have earned Rs 1.56 crore from 844 shows, with occupancy at 14 per cent. Evening shows scheduled between 4 pm and 6.59 pm have collected Rs 1.02 crore across 527 screenings, with occupancy at 15 per cent.

Of the eight shows reported as house full, three are afternoon screenings, three are night shows and two are morning shows. No evening show has been reported as sold out so far.

Ramayana trails Jailer 2, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic

Although Ramayana has crossed Rs 7 crore in advance bookings, its current figures remain below the final opening-day advance sales of several recent big releases.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 closed its opening-day advance bookings at Rs 41.48 crore gross. After blocked seats were excluded, the collection stood at Rs 37.60 crore. The film sold 19.60 lakh tickets across 17,615 opening-day shows.

By comparison, Ramayana has sold 1.26 lakh tickets across 3,707 shows so far.

Dhurandhar 2 recorded opening-day advance bookings of Rs 62.43 crore gross, while Toxic collected Rs 73.43 crore. Excluding blocked seats, their collections stood at Rs 52.35 crore and Rs 58.27 crore, respectively.

These figures were recorded at the end of advance sales or close to the films’ releases. Ramayana still has time to increase its collection before November 5, especially if more shows and seats are added.

Ramayana advance bookings rise as more shows open

On Wednesday at 2 pm, Ramayana had collected Rs 5.44 crore in advance bookings across 104 cities, with nearly 92,000 tickets sold. The collection excluding blocked seats stood at Rs 3.61 crore. Delhi-NCR led the city-wise figures at the time, collecting Rs 1.52 crore from 19,913 tickets. Mumbai followed with Rs 1.10 crore, while Pune, Kolkata and Bengaluru also contributed to the total.

The Hindi version accounted for Rs 5.15 crore of the earlier collection. The Kannada-dubbed version had earned Rs 27.95 lakh, while the Telugu version had collected Rs 48,700.

Advance bookings opened on Tuesday, more than two weeks before the film’s release. The initial rollout was slow, reportedly because of a dispute over distribution shares between Dharma Productions and exhibitors. The makers later announced that bookings had opened across the country.

Ramayana premium tickets cross Rs 2,700 in Mumbai

Some premium screenings of Ramayana are being offered at prices above Rs 2,700. According to BookMyShow, recliner seats for select IMAX 3D screenings on November 5 and 6 at PVR ICON, Phoenix Palladium, in Mumbai’s Lower Parel were priced at Rs 2,770.

The earliest listed screening in Mumbai was scheduled for 6.45 am, while another was scheduled for 11.45 pm.

The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also be screened in IMAX and other premium formats in India and overseas, with Sony Pictures handling its international release.

A two-part adaptation of the Ramayana

The first instalment is expected to focus on the beginning of Rama’s journey, with the larger story continuing in the second film. Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor has said that the sequel was already around 50 per cent filmed earlier this year. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Anupam Kher and Rakul Preet Singh are also part of the film.