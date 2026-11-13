Ramayana: Anupam Kher on why Yash’s Ravana appears stronger than Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram, says ‘The triumph of good over…’

Anupam Kher weighs in on the discussion surrounding the film's lead characters and explains why Ravana's larger-than-life presence plays an important role in making Ram's eventual victory more meaningful.

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Anupam Kher explains Yash's powerful Ravana portrayal (PC: Twitter)

The discussion around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has taken an interesting turn after Anupam Kher shared his thoughts on the film’s central characters. While some viewers have found Yash‘s portrayal of Ravana more engaging than Ranbir Kapoor‘s performance as Lord Rama, the veteran actor believes there is a larger storytelling reason behind this approach. Kher feels the makers have deliberately presented the villain as a powerful figure to make the eventual victory of good over evil more meaningful. He also explained why audiences need to understand the strength of the antagonist before witnessing the hero’s journey.

Anupam Kher explains why Yash’s Ravana appears more powerful

In a recent interaction with Hollywood Reporter India, Anupam Kher discussed the audience’s response to the contrasting portrayals of Ram and Ravana. The actor, who has lent his voice to Jatayu in the film, said director Nitesh Tiwari always planned to tell the story across two parts.

According to Kher, the filmmaker needed to establish Ravana as a larger-than-life villain in the first instalment. This would make the eventual victory of Lord Ram in the second part feel even greater. Explaining the thought behind the decision, Kher said, “He needed to establish the villain as someone much bigger, so that the triumph of good over evil in the second part would feel much larger.”

Why Ravana’s powerful character is important to Ramayana

Kher further explained that Hindi cinema has often followed this storytelling approach. He referred to films such as Sholay and Karma, where the antagonist is established as a frightening and powerful character. He believes that when audiences understand the villain’s strength, the hero’s eventual victory creates a stronger emotional impact. For him, Ravana’s commanding presence does not make Ram less important.

When asked whether Ravana becomes more interesting because of his larger-than-life portrayal, Kher disagreed with the comparison. He explained that Ravana’s character becomes interesting because of Ram himself. He also pointed out that audiences are yet to witness several important moments from Ram’s journey.

Anupam Kher voices Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra‘s, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.

Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu, the divine bird who plays an important role in the epic. His character’s confrontation with Ravana is among the significant moments in the story. The film presents the first chapter of the epic while setting up the larger conflict that will unfold in its sequel.

Ramayana box office collection according to Sacnilk

The film has also recorded a strong theatrical performance. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 564.60 crore in India net collections during its first eight days. Its India gross stood at Rs 675.05 crore.

The worldwide gross collection reached Rs 1,033.55 crore by November 12, 2026. The film earned Rs 53.50 crore in India net collections on its eighth day. These figures make the film one of the major box office successes of the year. Its reported budget is around Rs 2,000 crore.