Ramayana: Arun Govil as King Dashrath first look out, new poster reveals his regal avatar

Ramayana makers have finally revealed a solo poster featuring Arun Govil as King Dashrath. The actor, who remains iconic for playing Lord Ram, now takes on a new role in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic.

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Arun Govil as King Dashrath in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

There is a special connection between Arun Govil and Ramayana that goes back decades. For an entire generation of viewers, the actor became synonymous with Lord Ram after his iconic portrayal in the classic television series. Now, he is returning to the world of the epic, but this time in a very different role. The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana have unveiled a new solo poster featuring Arun Govil as King Dashrath, giving audiences their first proper look at his character. He will play Dashrath, the King of Ayodhya, and father of Lord Rama, while Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Ram. The casting has already caught attention because of Arun Govil’s deep association with the epic.

Ramayana: Arun Govil’s first look as King Dashrath revealed

The new poster presents Arun Govil in a regal avatar as King Dashrath in Ramayana. His majestic look on the throne of Ayodhya reflects the authority and high reputation of the King of Ayodhya, giving fans a glimpse of the character he will portray in the film.

The makers shared the official poster on social media with the caption, “He once brought Ram to life for a generation. Now, he returns to the world of Ramayana as the King of Ayodhya. Arun Govil as King Dashrath.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

For viewers familiar with Arun Govil’s earlier work, the casting makes the reveal more important and special. The actor once played Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic 1987 television series Ramayan, and he will now portray the father of the same character in a new cinematic adaptation.

Arun Govil in Ramayana: Iconic Lord Ram to King Dashrath

Arun Govil’s presence in Ramayana carries a sense of familiarity for many Indian viewers. His portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s television Ramayan made him a household name and created a lasting association between the actor and the epic.

His new role is therefore quite different. Instead of playing Ram himself, Arun Govil will be seen as Dashrath, Rama’s father. The shift also gives the actor an opportunity to explore another important figure from the story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

About Ramayana: Part One

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana has been planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. According to IMDb, the plot of this high-budget film revolves around, “An ancient epic follows a young prince and princess whose marriage and subsequent exile mark the beginning of a legendary journey. Their story of love, duty, and destiny sets the stage for greater challenges ahead.”

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6, 2026, with the second part planned for 2027.

The film’s ensemble also includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing Shurpanakha.