Ramayana box office collection day 1: Can Ranbir Kapoor’s film beat Animal’s record opening? Check his top 10 biggest openers

Animal to Brahmastra: Can Ramayana Become Ranbir Kapoor's Biggest Opener? Check Top 10 Films

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Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor‘s much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 has finally arrived in theatres on November 5. With expectations running high, one of the biggest questions is whether it can break the opening-day record set by the actor’s 2023 blockbuster Animal.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has already generated considerable interest among moviegoers. The film has collected Rs 14.24 crore nett at the Indian box office so far. However, it still has a long way to go to surpass Ranbir’s biggest opening-day record.

Animal Remains Ranbir Kapoor’s Biggest Opener

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal continues to hold the top position among Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opening-day releases. The film collected Rs 63.80 crore nett at the Indian box office on its first day, according to Sacnilk. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva takes the second spot with an opening of Rs 36 crore nett. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju follows closely with Rs 34.75 crore.

Besharam occupies the fourth position with Rs 21.56 crore, while Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes the top five with Rs 19.45 crore.

Here is the list of Ranbir Kapoor’s top 10 biggest opening-day films:

Animal – Rs 63.80 crore Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva – Rs 36 crore Sanju – Rs 34.75 crore Besharam – Rs 21.56 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Rs 19.45 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Rs 15.73 crore Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Rs 13.30 crore Rockstar – Rs 11 crore Tamasha – Rs 10.94 crore Roy – Rs 10.40 crore

With Ramayana: Part 1 now in cinemas, its first-day collection will determine where it stands on this list.

Ramayana Ranks 12th in Advance Booking at National Chains

While the film has generated curiosity among audiences, its advance booking numbers have also attracted attention. Ramayana: Part 1 has secured the 12th position among Bollywood films with the highest advance ticket sales at national cinema chains. The film registered 3.25 lakh advance ticket bookings before its theatrical release.

The list is topped by Dhurandhar 2, which recorded 8.75 lakh ticket sales, including previews. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan occupy the second and third positions with 5.45 lakh and 5.32 lakh tickets, respectively.

Stree 2 stands fourth with 4.40 lakh tickets, including previews, while Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is in fifth place with 4.28 lakh tickets.

War and Drishyam 3 follow with 4.10 lakh and 4.05 lakh tickets, respectively. The remaining positions feature Chennai Express (4 lakh), Thugs of Hindostan (3.46 lakh), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (3.40 lakh) and Dhoom 3 (3.32 lakh).

With 3.25 lakh advance bookings, Ramayana has made it to the top 12. Whether the film can climb higher and challenge Animal’s opening-day record will become clearer as its box office run progresses.