Ramayana box office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor’s film beats Animal but fails to surpass Adipurush, earns Rs…

Ramayana box office collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 opened in theatres on November 5, 2026. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial recorded a strong opening at the box office with officially crossing Rs 50 crore India net on Day 1.

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Ramayana box office collection Day 1 (PC: Instagram)

One of the most awaited Indian films of 2026, Ramayana: Part 1 finally released in cinemas on November 5, 2026, bringing the timeless epic to the big screen. With Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash portraying Ravana, the film had generated considerable excitement among moviegoers even before its release. The grand scale, star-studded cast and visual effects had raised expectations around its opening-day performance. Now that the film has completed its first day in theatres, its box office numbers have started coming in. While the opening has been impressive, there are a few interesting records and comparisons worth looking at. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how much Ramayana: Part 1 earned on Day 1 at the box office.

Ramayana box office collection Day 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 collected Rs 64.85 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross collection stood at around Rs 77.50 crore across 25,200 shows.

The Hindi version contributed the biggest share, earning Rs 47.50 crore net. The Kannada version collected Rs 7.25 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 6 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

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The film recorded an overall Hindi 3D occupancy of 33.96%, while the 2D version registered 27.79% on opening-day. Despite the strong start, the film did not cross the Rs 100 crore mark in domestic net collections on its first day.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 1

Ramayana: Part One opened in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. With massive expectations and an extensive global release, the film recorded a strong opening at the worldwide box office. According to Sacnilk estimates, the film collected Rs 127.50 crore gross worldwide on its first day, including Rs 77.50 crore from the Indian market (India gross collection) and Rs 50 crore from overseas markets on Day 1.

Ramayana box office: How does its opening compare with other big films?

Ramayana: Part 1 has managed to beat the opening-day India net collections of several major Bollywood releases. Its Rs 64.85 crore opening is higher than the first-day collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 57 crore) and Animal (Rs 63.80 crore).

However, the film could not surpass the opening records of some of the biggest releases. Prabhas’ Adipurush had collected Rs 86.75 crore net on its first day, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had earned Rs 75 crore. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 also remains ahead with its opening-day collection of Rs 102.55 crore, according to Sacnilk’s report.

The film’s next few days will be important, especially with the Diwali holiday period expected to bring more moviegoers to theatres. The second instalment is scheduled to release in theatres in 2028.

With this, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has made an impressive start at the global box office, and its performance over the extended Diwali weekend will be crucial.