Ramayana box office collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s film crosses Rs 1200 crore worldwide, sees 51% jump

Ramayana box office collection Day 10: Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office. After witnessing a dip on its second Friday, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer recorded a strong jump on Day 10, taking its worldwide collection past Rs 1,200 crore.

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Ramayana box office collection Day 10 (PC: Instagram)

Big-budget films often face their real test after the opening week, when the initial excitement settles, and audience interest begins to reflect in daily collections. However, Ramayana appears to be holding its ground despite a few ups and downs during its theatrical run. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has continued to attract audiences across different languages. After recording a lower collection on its second Friday, the film witnessed a noticeable rise on Saturday. Ramayana’s latest box office numbers have also brought it closer to some major milestones, making its second-week performance worth watching. Here’s how much Ramayana earned on Day 10 at the box office.

Ramayana box office collection Day 10

Ramayana collected Rs 72.90 crore net in India on Day 10 with an overall occupancy of 53%. The film saw 51.6% jump compared to its second Friday collection of Rs 48.10 crore, according to Sacnilk’s latest estimates. The latest numbers suggest that the film received a strong response from audiences during its second weekend.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 53.75 crore on Day 10. The Kannada version collected Rs 5.40 crore, while the Malayalam and Tamil versions earned Rs 4.75 crore each. The Telugu version added Rs 4.25 crore to the domestic total.

With these collections, Ramayana’s total India net collection has reached Rs 685.60 crore in 10 days and gross collection stands at Rs 819.50 crore.

The film also performed well in theatres, with 23,451 shows reported across India on Saturday. Its second Saturday collection is important as it shows that the film managed to recover after a decline on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 10

Ramayana has also crossed another major milestone at the global box office. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 30 crore in overseas markets on Day 10. This takes Ramayana’s total overseas gross collection to Rs 408.50 crore.

Combining its domestic and international earnings, Ramayana’s worldwide box office collection has reached Rs 1,228 crore in 10 days. This means the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer has officially crossed the Rs 1,200 crore mark within its second weekend.

The overseas business has played an important role in the film’s overall performance, contributing around one-third of its worldwide gross collection. The film’s strong performance in international markets has further helped it maintain its position among the biggest Indian releases of the year 2026.

Ramayana box office: Ranbir Kapoor’s film beats Jawan and Stree 2’s lifetime collections

Ramayana has added another achievement to its box office run. With its India net collection reaching Rs 685.60 crore, the film has moved past the reported lifetime India net collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 643.87 crore) and Stree 2 (Rs 625.27 crore).

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic Ramayana. With its second weekend showing a strong recovery, all eyes are now on how much further it can grow at the box office in the coming days.