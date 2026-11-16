Ramayana box office collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor’s film witnesses 33.6% jump on second Sunday, beats its first Sunday earnings

Ramayana continues its impressive box office run in theatres. The film witnessed another strong day on its second Sunday, adding Rs 75 crore to its domestic collection and taking its worldwide earnings closer to Rs 1400 crore.

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Ramayana box office collection Day 11 (PC: Instagram) Ramayana box office collection Day 11 (PC: Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to attract audiences to cinemas, even after completing 11 days at the box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in lead roles, the mythological epic has managed to maintain a strong hold during its second week. After witnessing a slight jump in collections on Saturday, the film continued its impressive run on Sunday as well. Its second weekend has turned out to be particularly important, with the film adding a substantial amount to its domestic earnings. Here’s a look at Ramayana box office collection Day 11 performance and worldwide collection.

Ramayana box office collection Day 11

Ramayana collected Rs 75 crore net in India on Day 11 and has recorded a slight improvement over its Saturday collection of Rs 72.90 crore, registering a growth of around 2.9 per cent, according to Sacnilk.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 760.60 crore in 11 days and its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 909 crore.

The film had collected Rs 64.85 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday. It witnessed a strong jump over the first weekend, earning Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday.

The Hindi version continues to contribute the biggest share to its domestic earnings, while the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions have also added to its overall box office performance on Day 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 11

Ramayana has also maintained a strong presence in overseas markets. The film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1384.50 crore after 11 days of its theatrical run, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s overseas collection stands at Rs 475.50 crore. It added around Rs 40 crore to its overseas earnings on Day 11.

The film had crossed the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide milestone within eight days of its release, becoming one of the fastest Indian films to achieve the feat. Its overseas performance, particularly in markets such as North America and the United Kingdom, has played an important role in pushing its worldwide collection higher.

Ramayana box office: Second weekend performance

Ramayana enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office. After collecting Rs 48.10 crore on its second Friday, the film witnessed a significant jump on Saturday, earning Rs 72.90 crore. Sunday brought another boost, with the film collecting Rs 75 crore net in India. This took its second weekend total (Friday to Sunday) to Rs 196 crore net.

Its second Sunday collection was also higher than its first Sunday earnings of Rs 56.15 crore. This indicates that the film has continued to attract audiences even after completing more than a week in theatres.

With its domestic and overseas collections remaining strong, all eyes are now on how Ramayana performs during its second Monday and whether it can maintain its impressive box office momentum.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta in important roles.