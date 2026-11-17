Ramayana box office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s film beats Dhurandhar’s lifetime earnings, worldwide crosses Rs…

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana continues its impressive box office run. The film collected Rs 32 crore net in India on Day 12, while its worldwide gross crossed Rs 1,437 crore.

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Ramayana box office collection Day 12 (PC: IMDb)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to draw audiences to cinemas even as it enters its second week. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, the epic drama has enjoyed a strong theatrical run since its release on November 5, 2026. After an impressive second weekend, the film faced another important test on Monday. While weekday collections generally see a drop after the weekend, the film’s overall performance has kept it among the biggest box office attractions of the year. Here is how much Ramayana earned on Day 12 and where its worldwide collection stands.

Ramayana box office collection Day 12

Ramayana collected Rs 32 crore net in India on its Day 12 with overall occupancy of roughly 23% across 22,395 shows. The film recorded a noticeable drop compared to its Sunday earnings of Rs 75 crore, according to Sacnilk’s latest box office estimates. However, its second Monday performance has helped it maintain a strong position at the domestic box office.

With this, Ramayana’s total India net collection has reached Rs 792.60 crore, and its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 947.25 crore.

The Hindi version continues to contribute the biggest share to its domestic earnings. The film has also received support from its Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions, helping it reach audiences across different regions.

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Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 12

Ramayana has also maintained an impressive run in overseas markets. According to the latest Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 10 crore from international markets on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 490 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 947.25 crore. With these earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,437.25 crore in 12 days.

The film has crossed several major milestones in its theatrical run and is now moving towards the Rs 1,500 crore worldwide mark. It is now chasing higher worldwide benchmarks set by record-holders like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Its overseas performance has also played an important role in pushing its overall numbers higher.

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Ramayana faces second Monday test at box office

After a strong second weekend, Monday was an important test for Ramayana. The film collected Rs 75 crore on Sunday before witnessing a drop to Rs 32 crore on its second Monday. This represents a decline of around 57% compared to its previous day’s collection. However, a weekday drop is not unusual after a big weekend, for a film that has already completed nearly two weeks in theatres.

The coming weekdays will be important to see how well the film holds its ground before its third weekend. With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol in key roles, Ramayana continues to attract attention from audiences across India and overseas.