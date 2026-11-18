Ramayana box office collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s film becomes 5th highest-grossing Indian film, eyes Pushpa 2’s record

Ramayana continues its impressive box office run despite a weekday slowdown. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer has collected Rs 820 crore net in India and its worldwide collection inches closer to Rs 1,500 crore.

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Ramayana box office collection Day 13 (PC: Instagram)

Ramayana continues to draw audiences to cinemas even as the film enters its second week at the box office. After a strong opening and an impressive second weekend, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer witnessed another weekday dip in collections. However, the film’s overall performance remains strong, particularly in overseas markets, where it has continued to add to its impressive total. With another major worldwide milestone now within reach, all eyes are on how the mythological drama performs in the coming days.

Ramayana box office collection Day 13

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One collected Rs 28.35 crore net in India across 22,551 shows on Day 13. Its India net collection has now reached Rs 820.95 crore and gross collection stands at Rs 981.10 crore. The film witnessed a drop of 11.4% in its domestic box office collection on Day 13, according to Sacnilk.

Despite the weekday slowdown, the film continued to attract audiences across different language versions. Its Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 20.75 crore on Day 13. The Malayalam version added Rs 2.35 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 2 crore. Tamil contributed Rs 1.75 crore and Telugu added in Rs 1.50 crore.

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Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 13

Ramayana has maintained a strong position in overseas markets, which has helped its worldwide earnings move closer to another major milestone.

Ramayana collected Rs 12 crore gross from overseas markets on Day 13 and now its total overseas collection has now reached Rs 502 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With Rs 981.50 crore gross from India and Rs 502 crore from overseas markets, the film’s total worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 1,483.10 crore.

The film is now just Rs 16.50 crore away from crossing the Rs 1,500 crore worldwide mark. This would be another significant achievement for the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer.

The overseas performance has played an important role in the film’s box office journey. Its international earnings have contributed more than Rs 500 crore to the overall collection in just 13 days.

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Ramayana becomes 5th highest-grossing Indian film

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has achieved a major box-office milestone by becoming the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film has collected around Rs 1,483.50 crore worldwide within 12 days of its release. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Dhurandhar, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 to secure its place in the top five.

Its next big target is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has a worldwide collection of Rs 1,742.10 crore. With its impressive theatrical run and expanding international release, Ramayana is now eyeing another major box-office record.

After an impressive first week, Ramayana has continued to add substantial numbers during its second week in theatres. With its worldwide collection approaching Rs 1,500 crore, the film’s next few days will be important. It remains to be seen how quickly the Nitesh Tiwari directorial crosses the milestone and whether it can maintain its strong run during the second week.