Ramayana box office collection day 14: Ranbir Kapoor’s film beats Dhurandhar’s lifetime collection

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film surpasses Dhurandhar, here's how much it earned in 14 days

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Ramayana box office (PC: Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to perform strongly at the Indian box office, adding another achievement to its impressive theatrical run. Despite witnessing a drop in daily collections during its second week, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer has crossed Rs 840 crore in India net collections and surpassed the lifetime domestic earnings of Dhurandhar.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 14

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 23.20 crore net on Day 14. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 844.40 crore. The film recorded these numbers through 21,215 shows across the country.

Interestingly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had collected Rs 20.10 crore on its fourteenth day in theatres. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 919.52 crore net in India in its first two weeks, according to the figures provided. While Ramayana has crossed the lifetime India net collection of Dhurandhar, its box-office journey continues.

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra on making the film on a grand scale

Earlier this month, producer Namit Malhotra spoke to news agency PTI about his vision for the film and why he decided to bring the epic to the big screen again. Addressing questions about why another adaptation of the Ramayana was needed, he said, “In India, there are a lot of questions like, ‘Why are they making the Ramayana when there have been so many Ramayanas? We already know the story.’ And I’m like, ‘Listen, we’re making it because we want to show you the version of this story that you’ve never seen.’ No television show, no street play, no Ram Leela has ever shown you the Ramayana on this scale and with this spectacle that we are making…Much like an Avatar or an Avengers movie or think about Spider-Man or The Odyssey. We’re putting Ramayana right up there next to all of those spectacles,” Namit said.

He also spoke about his ambition to take Indian cinema to a global audience and compete with the scale of Hollywood productions.

Talking about the film’s international appeal, Namit added, “If you think about the West, they are the most potent audience for anything that’s got a grand epic spectacle. And that’s just not how Indian films have been made. So while India makes terrific Indian movies, whether it is ‘Baahubali’, ‘Dhurandhar’, or any of the big, super-duper hit films, they are not spectacles the way Hollywood thinks of spectacles. We are first trying to narrow that gap down and saying, ‘If you can do it, we can do it too.’ There’s no reason for us to have any discrepancy. So, every person in Hollywood should acknowledge that India can also do something as good, if not bigger, than what they do.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The two-part film follows Rama and Sita during their exile and the events that lead to Ravana abducting Sita, setting the stage for the battle between good and evil.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Made for a global audience and filmed for IMAX, the first instalment arrived during the Diwali holiday period. The second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 208.