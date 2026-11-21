Ramayana box office collection Day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi epic continues historic run, nears Rs 1,600 crore globally

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues its successful third-week run. Despite a drop in Friday's collections, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer has achieved another major box office milestone.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-box-office-collection-day-16-ranbir-kapoor-sai-pallavi-epic-continues-historic-run-nears-rs-1600-crore-globally-8546722/ Copy

Ramayana box office collection Day 16 (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues to attract audiences to cinemas even after completing two weeks of its theatrical run. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has enjoyed a strong box office journey since its release, with impressive collections across India and overseas markets. While the arrival of new films and the usual weekday slowdown have affected its daily earnings, the epic drama is still adding to its impressive total. With several major box office milestones already behind it, the film is now approaching another significant achievement. Here’s a look at Ramayana Day 16 collection and worldwide box office performance.

Ramayana box office collection Day 16

Ramayana collected Rs 16.30 crore net in India on Day 16 with an overall occupancy of 21.35% across 15,497 shows. With this, the film’s total India net collection reached Rs 880.05 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film had collected Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15, which means its Friday earnings saw a decline of 15.8%. However, the third-week performance remains decent, considering its already impressive theatrical run.

Despite the gradual slowdown in daily collections, Ramayana continues to attract audiences across different language versions. The Hindi version remains its biggest contributor, followed by Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. As the film enters its third week, all eyes are on whether it can maintain its hold and add more significant numbers over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 16

Ramayana has also maintained a strong position in overseas markets. The film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,574.60 crore by the end of Day 16, according to the latest Sacnilk figures.

Its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,051.60 crore, while the overseas market has contributed Rs 523 crore by the end of Day 16. The film has therefore moved closer to the Rs 1,600 crore worldwide milestone. Its international performance has played an important role in taking its overall earnings to this level.

With its theatrical run continuing, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer has another major target in sight. The film is also competing with some of the biggest Indian blockbusters in terms of lifetime box office collections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Ramayana enters third week in theatres

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has entered its third week in theatres, continuing its impressive run at the box office. The film has maintained a strong hold despite completing two successful weeks of its theatrical release. The film opened with Rs 64.85 crore on its first day and went on to collect Rs 564.60 crore during its first eight days. Its second week added another Rs 299.15 crore to the domestic net total.

On Day 16, it collected Rs 16.30 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 880.05 crore. Its worldwide box office collection has reached an impressive Rs 1,574.60 crore, further strengthening its position among the biggest blockbusters.

The film still has several milestones to chase, including the Rs 1,600 crore worldwide mark. Its performance over the coming days will be important in determining how high it can climb on the list of India’s biggest box office successes.