Ramayana box office collection Day 17: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s film crosses Rs 900 crore in India, records 74% jump

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana has picked up pace during its third weekend. The film has recorded a strong jump in its Day 17 collection and crossed another major worldwide box office milestone.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-box-office-collection-day-17-ranbir-kapoor-yash-film-crosses-rs-900-crore-in-india-records-74-percent-jump-8546988/ Copy

Ramayana box office collection Day 17 (PC: Instagram)

A big-budget film needs more than an impressive opening to keep audiences coming to theatres, and Ramayana seems to be doing just that. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the epic has been enjoying a strong run since its theatrical release. After witnessing a slowdown during the weekdays, the film has found fresh momentum as it enters its third weekend. Saturday’s numbers have brought another reason for the makers to celebrate, with the film adding a significant amount to its already impressive collection. Here’s how much Ramayana earned on Day 17 and where its worldwide total stands.

Ramayana box office collection Day 17

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana witnessed a strong jump in its box office collection on Day 17. The film earned Rs 27.40 crore net in India on Day 17 across 15,851 shows, according to Sacnilk.

The film had collected Rs 15.75 crore net on Day 16. This means its earnings increased by around 74% on Day 17, giving it a much-needed boost during its third weekend. With this, Ramayana’s total India net collection has reached Rs 906.90 crore, and its domestic gross collection stands at Rs 1,083.70 crore.

The film’s language-wise Day 17 collections are:

Hindi: Rs 20.25 crore

Malayalam: Rs 2.75 crore

Tamil: Rs 2 crore

Kannada: Rs 1.65 crore

Telugu: Rs 75 lakh

The Hindi version continues to contribute the biggest share to the film’s domestic earnings. However, the film has also maintained a strong presence in its regional language versions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 17

Ramayana has achieved another major milestone at the worldwide box office. The film collected Rs 10 crore from overseas markets on its Day 17, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 533 crore.

Adding its domestic gross earnings of Rs 1,083.70 crore, the film’s worldwide box office collection has reached Rs 1,616.70 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Here is Ramayana worldwide collection breakdown:

Ramayana India net collection: Rs 906.90 crore

Ramayana India gross collection: Rs 1,083.70 crore

Ramayana overseas gross collection: Rs 533 crore

Ramayana worldwide gross collection: Rs 1,616.70 crore

The film has crossed the Rs 1,600 crore mark worldwide in just 17 days. Its overseas earnings have also played an important role in pushing its overall collection higher.

Ramayana sees strong third weekend growth after weekday dip

Ramayana’s latest box office figures show that the film has managed to regain some of its lost momentum. After earning Rs 75 crore net on Day 11, its daily collections gradually declined during the weekdays.

The film collected Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15. Its earnings dropped further to Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16. However, Saturday brought a big change, with the film earning Rs 27.40 crore net in India.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in important roles. Its third-weekend performance will be important as it continues its journey towards the next major box office milestone.