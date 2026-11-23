Ramayana box office collection day 18: Ranbir Kapoor’s film sees Sunday jump, crosses Rs 1,693 crore

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana witnessed a strong jump in box office collections on Sunday, earning Rs 35.60 crore net on Day 18. With this, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer has crossed Rs 1,690 crore in worldwide gross collections.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-box-office-collection-day-18-ranbir-kapoors-film-sees-sunday-jump-crosses-rs-1693-crore-8547234/ Copy

Ramayana collection

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to attract audiences to theatres, even in its third week. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film witnessed a strong jump in collections on Sunday, November 22, taking its worldwide gross earnings beyond Rs 1,690 crore. The film earned Rs 35.60 crore net in India on Day 18, registering a 28.8% increase compared to Saturday’s collection of Rs 27.65 crore. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 942.75 crore, while the domestic gross collection stands at Rs 1,126.50 crore.

Ramayana day 18 language-wise box office collection

The Hindi version continued to lead the box office numbers, earning Rs 26.25 crore from 13,852 shows on Sunday. Among the other language versions, Malayalam collected Rs 3.40 crore from 873 shows, while Kannada earned Rs 2.50 crore from 449 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 2.40 crore from 645 shows, followed by Telugu with Rs 1.05 crore from 458 shows.

The film was screened across 16,277 shows nationwide on Day 18 and recorded an average collection of Rs 21,881 per show.

With its latest earnings, Ramayana has taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,693.50 crore. Its overseas gross collection has also reached Rs 567 crore.

Ramayana third weekend box office collection

Ramayana had a strong third weekend at the box office, with collections increasing on both Saturday and Sunday. On Day 17 (Saturday, November 21), the film earned Rs 27.65 crore net, or Rs 33.05 crore gross, recording a 75.6% jump compared to the previous day.

The film continued its upward trend on Sunday, collecting Rs 35.60 crore net (Rs 42.50 crore gross). With these earnings, it added Rs 63.25 crore net to its India collection over the two days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The story follows Lord Ram’s journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the battle between good and evil.

The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman. Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the film’s action team.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others.