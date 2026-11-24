Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s film crosses Rs 1,700 crore worldwide, inches closer to Rs 1,000 crore in india

Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed Rs 1,700 crore at the worldwide box office in 19 days, despite witnessing a 64.3 per cent drop in collections on its third Monday.

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Ramayana box office collection (PC: Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 continues its impressive box-office run, crossing Rs 1,700 crore worldwide within 19 days of its release. However, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer witnessed a significant drop in collections on its third Monday. The film earned Rs 12.70 crore nett across all languages on Day 19, down 64.3 per cent from Sunday’s Rs 35.60 crore. Despite the weekday slowdown, the film is now inching closer to the Rs 1,000-crore mark in India.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana: Part 1 has collected Rs 955.45 crore nett in India so far. It needs another Rs 44.55 crore to enter the Rs 1,000-crore club domestically. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,141.65 crore, while overseas earnings have reached Rs 563 crore. This takes the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,704.65 crore.

On Day 19, the film earned Rs 12.70 crore nett from 15,696 shows across the country. The Hindi version contributed the biggest share, collecting Rs 9.25 crore from 13,442 shows. The Malayalam version followed with Rs 1.50 crore from 826 shows.

Meanwhile, the Kannada version earned Rs 85 lakh from 438 shows, while the Tamil version collected Rs 80 lakh from 565 shows. The Telugu version added another Rs 30 lakh from 425 shows.

The Monday decline came after a strong third weekend, during which the film witnessed a rise in collections following a relatively slow run on weekdays.

Ramayana: Part 1 week-wise box office collection (gross)

Day/Week Collection Week 1 Rs 675 crore Week 2 Rs 357.10 crore Day 16 Rs 18.80 crore Day 17 Rs 33.05 crore Day 18 Rs 42.50 crore Day 19 Rs 15.15 crore Total Rs 1,141.65 crore

Ramayana: Part 1 cast and Part 2 release date

Also known as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the film is the first instalment of Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays Goddess Sita. Yash portrays Ravana. The film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film’s visual effects have been handled by DNEG and ReDefine. Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have collaborated on the film’s music.

The story will continue with Ramayana: Part 2, which the makers have scheduled for a theatrical release during Diwali 2028.