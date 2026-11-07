Ramayana box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s film sees massive drop after strong opening, earns Rs…

After impressive opening day, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer faces new test at the ticket counters as its second-day figures come in, especially in comparison with Adipurush.

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Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film slows down after opening big (PC: Twitter)

Big films often face a different challenge after their opening day. The initial excitement brings audiences to theatres but the following day shows whether that interest can continue. Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana opened to considerable attention, with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash leading a star-studded cast. The film also crossed an important box office milestone within its first two days. However, its Friday performance was lower than its opening-day collection, raising questions about how it will fare over the Diwali weekend. The film’s performance across languages also remains an important part of its box office journey.

Ramayana box office collection day 2

Ramayana collected Rs 48.05 crore net in India on its second day, falling short of the Rs 50 crore mark. This was a drop from its opening-day collection of Rs 64.85 crore net. According to Sacnilk, the film’s two-day India net collection reached Rs 112.90 crore, while its India gross stood at Rs 134.80 crore.

The film also recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 221.05 crore. Its overseas collection on day 2 was Rs 35 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 86.25 crore. Despite the drop in domestic earnings, crossing Rs 100 crore net in India within two days gives the film a strong base for the weekend.

How did the different language versions perform?

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s earnings. On day 2, it collected Rs 35.50 crore net from 19,859 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 5.15 crore from 904 shows, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 4.75 crore from 1,530 shows. The Tamil and Malayalam versions collected Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.15 crore respectively.

The numbers show that the film’s performance has largely depended on its Hindi release so far. Despite Yash playing Ravana, the Kannada version has not recorded the same momentum. The makers will be hoping that audience response and the festive weekend help improve collections across the regional versions.

Ramayana Hindi 3D occupancy on day 2

The Hindi 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of 28.46% on Friday. Morning shows registered 14.69% occupancy, which increased to 23.23% during the afternoon. Evening shows performed better at 30.62%, while night shows recorded the highest occupancy of 45.31%.

The rise in occupancy towards the evening suggests that more viewers turned up for later shows. The coming days will indicate whether this trend can translate into stronger daily collections.

Ramayana still trails Adipurush at the box office

Despite its strong opening, Ramayana is yet to match the two-day performance of Adipurush. The Prabhas-starrer collected Rs 65.25 crore net on its second day across 16,120 shows. Its Hindi version contributed Rs 37 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 26.65 crore. Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam added Rs 80 lakh, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 30 lakh respectively.

By the end of its second day, Adipurush had collected Rs 151 crore net in India, compared with Ramayana’s Rs 112.90 crore. However, the release schedules were different. Adipurush had a Friday and Saturday for its first two days, while Ramayana opened on a Thursday followed by Friday.

About Ramayana: Rise of A Legend

Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The film has received a positive response for its visual presentation and emotional moments. Viewers have particularly praised the Vanvaas sequence for its portrayal of Rama’s exile. The Jatayu-Ravana fight sequence has also drawn appreciation for its scale and visual execution, emerging as one of the moments audiences have been discussing.