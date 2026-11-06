Ramayana box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor’s film sees slow start on Friday, earns Rs 16.88 crore by 3 PM

Ramayana box office collection: After Rs 64.85 crore opening, film slows down on Day 2; can Diwali weekend help?

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Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

After a strong opening day, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana faces its first major box-office test. The film opened in theatres on November 5 and recorded an impressive collection despite falling short of the massive numbers expected from a project of its scale. However, its pace slowed down on Friday, with the film witnessing a comparatively quieter start during morning shows.

Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net in India on its opening day, making it the fourth-biggest Bollywood opener. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 16.88 crore net by 3 PM, taking its total domestic collection to over Rs 81 crore. The film is now aiming to cross the Rs 100-crore mark by the end of Friday. The upcoming Diwali weekend could also help improve its box office performance.

One area of concern for the makers is the performance of the different language versions. The Hindi version has contributed significantly to the opening numbers, while the Kannada version has started on a relatively slow note despite Yash playing Ravana. It earned Rs 7.50 crore on Day 1 and has continued to show a slower trend on Friday. The Telugu version has performed reasonably well, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions have recorded comparatively lower collections.

On its opening day, Ramayana surpassed the collections of several Bollywood hits, including Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), Animal (Rs 63 crore) and Drishyam 2 (Rs 62 crore). However, it could not beat the opening-day record of Dhurandhar 2, which earned Rs 102 crore, or Adipurush, which collected Rs 86.75 crore.

The film is also trailing Adipurush in the two-day collection comparison. The latter had earned Rs 151 crore net in India by the end of its second day. However, Adipurush opened on a Friday, followed by Saturday, while Ramayana had a working Thursday and Friday as its first two days.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part franchise. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first instalment released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2028.