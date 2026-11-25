Ramayana box office collection day 20: Ranbir Kapoor’s film sees huge jump after Rs 99 ticket offer

Ramayana box office collection day 20: The film's India net collection jumped from Rs 12.70 crore on Monday to Rs 17.50 crore on Tuesday, registering a growth of around 37.8%.

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Ramayana box office collection (PC: Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 continues to perform well at the box office, even in its third week. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film witnessed a jump in collections on its third Tuesday, earning more than it did on Monday. The Rs 99 ticket offer has given the film a fresh boost at the box office, especially after it saw a sharp drop in collections on its third Monday. By reducing ticket prices by up to 80% in some theatres, the makers made the film more affordable and encouraged more people to watch it in cinemas. With its total India net collection nearing Rs 1,000 crore, the film is now just a few crores away from entering the coveted club.

According to early estimates, Ramayana: Part 1 collected Rs 17.50 crore on its third Tuesday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 972.95 crore. The Hindi version contributed the most, earning Rs 14.34 crore from 13,544 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 83 lakh from 445 shows, while the Tamil and Telugu versions earned Rs 58 lakh and Rs 36 lakh from 571 and 425 shows, respectively.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 1,162.15 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 5.00 crore on Day 20, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 573.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to rs 1,735.15 crore.

The film had collected Rs 12.70 crore on Monday. Tuesday’s earnings reflect a jump of approximately 37.8% compared to the previous day. With this, the film is inching closer to the Rs 1,000 crore milestone in India.

Titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the film is the first instalment of a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita, while Yash essays the role of Ravana. The film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. DNEG and ReDefine have worked on the visual effects, while Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman have composed the music.

Ramayana Part 2 release date: Why was the sequel delayed?

The second instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028. Earlier, producer Namit Malhotra explained why the makers decided to take an additional year to complete the sequel.

In an interview with E! News, he said, “So the idea was now that we’ve got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on part one. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”