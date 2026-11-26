Ramayana box office collection Day 21: Ranbir Kapoor’s film beats Pushpa 2’s lifetime earnings, nears Rs 1760 crore worldwide

Ramayana continues its impressive box office run despite a weekday slowdown. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film is nearing Rs 1,000 crore net in India and is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

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Ramayana box office collection Day 21 (PC: IMDb)

Three weeks after its theatrical release, Ramayana continues to attract audiences, even as its daily box office numbers begin to slow down. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer has enjoyed a remarkable run since releasing in cinemas and has crossed several major milestones along the way. Its latest numbers show that Ramayana is now approaching another significant domestic record, while its worldwide performance has put it among the biggest Indian films ever. With the epic entering its fourth week, here’s a look at Ramayana’s Day 21 box office collection in India and worldwide.

Ramayana box office collection Day 21

Ramayana earned Rs 9.60 crore net in India on Day 21 across 15,700 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 1,173.60 crore and total India net collections to Rs 982.55 crore, according to Sacnilk’s report.

Despite the weekday drop, the film is now less than Rs 20 crore away from the Rs 1,000 crore India net milestone. Its Hindi version remains the biggest contributor, with the dubbed versions in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil adding to its total.

According to the language-wise figures, the Hindi version collected Rs 6.75 crore on Day 21, followed by Malayalam with Rs 1.10 crore, Kannada with Rs 75 lakh, Tamil with Rs 70 lakh, and Telugu with Rs 30 lakh.

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Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 21

Ramayana has also achieved a major milestone overseas. The film collected Rs 6 crore from international markets on Day 21, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 582 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With its India gross at Rs 1,173.60 crore, the film’s worldwide collection has reached Rs 1,755.60 crore after 21 days in theatres. This puts it ahead of the worldwide lifetime collection of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which stands at Rs 1,742.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The worldwide numbers highlight that the film’s strong performance beyond the domestic market. Its overseas earnings have made a big contribution to the overall total, while the Indian market continues to remain its biggest source of revenue.

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Ramayana crosses Pushpa 2’s worldwide collection, eyes new milestones

The latest box office milestone puts Ramayana among the biggest Indian films in terms of worldwide earnings. With its total now above Rs 1,750 crore, the film is looking to add more numbers during its fourth week in cinemas. Next, Ramayana has to beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Dangal to become top the list of highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The next major target is the Rs 1,000 crore India net mark, which the film is expected to approach soon if it maintains a steady run over the coming days. Its performance in the fourth weekend will be particularly important, as weekend collections could help it recover some of the weekday slowdown.

With a strong three-week run behind it, the mythological epic continues to make headlines for its box office achievements. The coming days will determine how much further it can extend its theatrical run and which major milestone it manages to cross next.