Ramayana box office collection Day 22: Ranbir Kapoor’s epic inches towards Rs 1,800 crore globally, eyes Baahubali 2 record

Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend continues its successful theatrical run on Day 22. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is nearing Rs 1,000 crore net in India and Rs 1,800 crore worldwide.

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Ramayana box office collection Day 22 (PC: IMDb)

Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend continues to draw audiences to cinemas even as it enters its fourth week of release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic has enjoyed a strong run since releasing in theatres, setting new records and attracting viewers across India and overseas. While the film’s daily earnings have slowed compared to its opening weeks, its overall box office performance remains impressive. With another milestone within reach, the film is now getting closer to crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India, while its worldwide earnings continue to climb. Here is a detailed look at Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend box office collection for Day 22.

Ramayana box office collection Day 22

Ramayana collected Rs 9.65 crore net in India on Day 22, across 15,418 shows, according to Sacnilk’s report. The film’s domestic collection has now reached Rs 992.10 crore net, bringing it within touching distance of the Rs 1,000 crore milestone.

The film recorded a slight improvement compared to its Day 21 collection of Rs 9.50 crore. However, its daily earnings remain lower than the numbers it recorded during its first two weeks.

The Hindi version continued to contribute the largest share, earning Rs 6.75 crore. The Malayalam version collected Rs 1 crore, while Kannada added Rs 85 lakh. Tamil and Telugu contributed Rs 75 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively.

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Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 22

The film has also maintained a strong performance in international markets. On Day 22, Ramayana earned Rs 10 crore gross overseas, taking its total international collection to Rs 592 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,777 crore after 22 days in theatres. It is now inching towards the Rs 1,800 crore mark, another major milestone for the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer.

The film’s overseas performance has played a major role in its overall box office success, helping it maintain momentum even as domestic collections have started slowing down.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

Ramayana India gross: Rs 1,185 crore

Ramayana overseas gross: Rs 592 crore

Ramayana worldwide gross: Rs 1,777 crore

Ramayana box office collection: Film completes three successful weeks

Ramayana has completed three weeks in theatres, with its first week emerging as the strongest phase of its box office journey. The film collected Rs 564.60 crore net in its first week, followed by Rs 299.15 crore in the second week. It added another Rs 128.35 crore net during its third week.

The film witnessed a drop in collections as the theatrical run progressed, but it has continued to attract audiences despite the reduced number of shows. Its discounted ticket offers earlier this week also helped bring audiences back to cinemas.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the cast.