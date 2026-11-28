Ramayana box office collection Day 23: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s epic beats Baahubali 2 to become India’s 3rd highest-grossing films

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana continues its impressive theatrical run. The film has crossed Rs 1,000 crore net in India and overtaken Baahubali 2's worldwide collection.

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Ramayana box office collection Day 23 (PC: Instagram)

Three weeks after its theatrical release, Ramayana continues to make headlines with its box office performance. The mythological epic has already achieved several milestones, but its fourth Friday has brought another major achievement for the makers. Despite a slight slowdown in daily collections and fewer shows in cinemas, the film continues to attract audiences. Its latest numbers have pushed it past an important domestic milestone and placed it among the biggest Indian films ever made. Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana performed on Day 23 and where it stands at the worldwide box office.

Ramayana box office collection Day 23

Ramayana: Part One collected Rs 8.45 crore net in India on Day 23 across 6,584 shows with overall occupancy of 23.48% (Hindi – 3D) , according to Sacnilk figures. The film’s domestic net collection has reached Rs 1,000.55 crore and its India gross stands at Rs 1,195.10 crore.

The film recorded its lowest daily collection so far as it entered its fourth week in cinemas. However, the Rs 1,000-crore India net milestone remains a major achievement for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

On Friday – Day 23, the Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 5 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 1.25 crore, Tamil at Rs 1.05 crore, Malayalam at Rs 1 crore and Telugu at Rs 15 lakh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

The film’s daily earnings have slowed compared with its opening weeks, but it continues to attract movie lovers despite competition from new theatrical releases – Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection Day 23

Ramayana has also achieved a major milestone overseas. The film collected Rs 5 crore on Day 23. Ramayana’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,790.10 crore, including Rs 595 crore from international markets.

With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 1,788.06 crore globally. Ramayana has now moved ahead of the Prabhas-starrer in the worldwide box-office rankings. The film is now the third-highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide, behind Dangal and Dhurandhar 2.

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Ramayana enters fourth week amid box office slowdown

After a strong three-week run, Ramayana is now witnessing a gradual decline in daily collections. The film earned Rs 564.60 crore net during its extended opening week, followed by Rs 299.15 crore in its second week and Rs 128.35 crore in the third week.

The number of shows has also reduced as new films arrive in theatres. However, the epic continues to maintain a strong presence at the box office, particularly in the Hindi-speaking markets.

With its latest worldwide milestone, Ramayana has further strengthened its position among India’s biggest theatrical releases. Its performance over the coming days will determine how much further it can climb in the worldwide rankings.