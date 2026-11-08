Ramayana box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer records biggest single-day haul, nears Rs 200 crore club

With a star-studded cast led by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film continues to draw attention at theatres as viewers respond to its grand scale, storytelling and pure conviction.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-box-office-collection-day-3-ranbir-kapoor-yash-starrer-records-biggest-single-day-haul-nears-rs-200-crore-club-8543150/ Copy

Ranbir Kapoor's film heads towards Rs 200 crore club after strong Saturday (PC: Twitter)

The festive weekend has brought a fresh boost to the box office, with audiences turning up in large numbers to watch one of the year’s most anticipated films, Ramayana. After a mixed start to its theatrical journey, the big-screen spectacle has picked up pace and is now drawing attention for its growing collections. The film has also managed to attract viewers across different language markets, while its overseas performance has added to its overall earnings. With Sunday falling on the main Diwali day, the coming numbers will be important in deciding how strongly it can continue its run.

Ramayana box office collection day 3

As per Sacnilk, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana recorded its biggest single-day collection on Saturday, November 7, earning Rs 69.80 crore net across all languages in India. This was a 45.3 per cent jump from its Friday collection of Rs 48.05 crore. The film’s total India net collection has now reached Rs 182.70 crore in just three days, taking it close to the Rs 200 crore mark.

The film had opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Thursday, November 5, before witnessing a decline on its second day. However, Saturday’s strong numbers helped it recover and cross the Rs 150 crore India net milestone. Its total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 218.25 crore.

Hindi version contributes the biggest share

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic earnings on Day 3. It collected Rs 53 crore from 19,927 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 6.30 crore from 907 shows, while Telugu brought in Rs 6 crore from 1,586 shows. Tamil contributed Rs 2.50 crore from 683 shows and Malayalam added Rs 2 crore from 593 shows.

Hindi has accounted for 74.4 per cent of Ramayana’s total India net collection so far. The film also recorded an overall Hindi 3D occupancy of 46.10 per cent on Saturday. Morning shows registered 31.85 per cent occupancy, followed by 52.31 per cent in the afternoon, 48.46 per cent in the evening and 51.77 per cent at night.

Ramayana overseas collection and worldwide total

The film also performed well in international markets. It collected Rs 60 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 157.25 crore. With its domestic and international earnings combined, Ramayana’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 375.50 crore after three days.

Has Ramayana crossed Adipurush’s worldwide collection?

Despite its impressive opening weekend, Ramayana is yet to surpass the lifetime worldwide collection of Adipurush. The Prabhas-starrer earned Rs 393 crore worldwide during its 42-day theatrical run, including Rs 343 crore from India and Rs 50 crore overseas as per Sacnilk. Ramayana currently stands at Rs 375.50 crore worldwide, leaving it around Rs 17.50 crore short of Adipurush’s lifetime total, which it will achieve today.

What is the budget of Ramayana?

The two-part Ramayana adaptation is reportedly being made on a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore, with the first part estimated to have a budget of around Rs 2,000 crore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Yash as Ravana. Its box office performance will remain closely watched as it continues its theatrical run.