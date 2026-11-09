Ramayana box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s film earns Rs 500 crore worldwide, sets new Diwali record

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is enjoying a strong run at the box office, with the film recording an impressive jump during the Diwali holiday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yas

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Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is enjoying a strong run at the box office, with the film recording an impressive jump during the Diwali holiday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the epic drama collected Rs 56.15 crore nett in India on Sunday, taking its four-day worldwide collection close to Rs 500 crore. The film has also managed to surpass the four-day domestic earnings of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 4

According to industry tracking website Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 56.15 crore nett in India on its fourth day. With this, its total domestic nett collection reached Rs 238.85 crore, slightly ahead of Adipurush, which had collected Rs 237 crore nett in its first four days.

The film’s domestic gross collection currently stands at Rs 285.20 crore. Its overseas gross earnings of Rs 214 crore have taken the worldwide total to Rs 499.20 crore. The film is now just short of crossing the Rs 500-crore mark within its first four days.

Ramayana Beats Tiger 3’s Diwali Box Office Record

The film has also registered the biggest Diwali-day collection among Bollywood releases in recent years. Its Sunday collection of Rs 56.15 crore has comfortably beaten the previous record held by Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which earned Rs 44.50 crore on Diwali in 2023.

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again followed with Rs 43.50 crore in 2024, while Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thaama collected Rs 24 crore on Diwali last year.

The film recorded these numbers through 21,770 shows across India, with approximately 23.53 lakh tickets sold.

Ramayana Box Office: Language-Wise Collection

The Hindi version contributed the highest share, earning Rs 36.75 crore from 17,755 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 7.25 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 6.25 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 3.15 crore and Rs 2.75 crore, respectively.

Despite Yash playing Ravana, the Kannada version has not witnessed the expected growth. After opening at Rs 7.50 crore, its collections have struggled to gain momentum. The Telugu version has performed comparatively better, while Tamil and Malayalam have contributed smaller shares.

Ramayana Vs Adipurush: Box Office Comparison

Although Ramayana has surpassed Adipurush in its four-day domestic nett collection, the Prabhas-starrer had a bigger opening. Adipurush collected Rs 86.75 crore on its first day, a figure that Ramayana could not match initially.

However, the extended weekend and Diwali holiday helped Ranbir Kapoor’s film gain momentum, allowing it to move ahead of Adipurush in the four-day comparison.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi essays Sita, Yash portrays Ravana and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman.

The first instalment arrived in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.