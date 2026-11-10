Ramayana box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s mega film passes Monday test with flying colours; check detailed report

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's film inches closer to Rs 700 crore worldwide. Check day-wise report here.

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Ramayana box office collection (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues its strong box-office run. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological drama has received appreciation for its grand visuals and performances. Released in theatres on November 5, 2026, the film has witnessed a significant jump in collections on its fifth day. It has now crossed Rs 660 crore in worldwide gross collections within just five days of its release.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5

Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana opened with an impressive Rs 64.85 crore at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 48.05 crore on its second day before witnessing a jump on Saturday (Day 3), when it earned Rs 69.80 crore.

On Day 4, the film added Rs 56.15 crore to its India net collection. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana recorded a massive jump on Day 5, earning Rs 107.50 crore net across 23,862 shows. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 346.35 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 413.90 crore.

Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1: Rs 64.85 crore

Day 2: Rs 48.05 crore

Day 3: Rs 69.80 crore

Day 4: Rs 56.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 107.50 crore

Total: Rs 346.35 crore

Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5

Ramayana has also performed well in overseas markets. On Day 5, the film collected Rs 25 crore from international theatres. This took its total overseas gross collection to Rs 250 crore. With an India gross of Rs 413.90 crore and overseas earnings of Rs 250 crore, the film’s total worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 663.90 crore in just five days.

Hindi Version Leads Ramayana’s Box Office Collection

The Hindi version continues to contribute the biggest share to the film’s earnings. It has reportedly collected Rs 260 crore in five days. The Kannada version has earned Rs 33.45 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 29 crore. The Tamil version has contributed Rs 13.75 crore, while Malayalam has added Rs 10.15 crore. Hindi remains the biggest domestic market for the film, accounting for 73.5% of its domestic net earnings.

Ramayana Needs Rs 5,000 Crore

Despite its impressive opening, Ramayana has a massive box office target to achieve. The film reportedly carries a budget of Rs 2,000 crore and needs to earn around Rs 5,000 crore worldwide to break even.

As per the commonly followed box office calculation reported by TOI, a film needs to earn around 2.5 times its production budget to recover its investment. Based on this estimate, Ramayana Part 1 would need approximately Rs 5,000 crore in worldwide collections. Achieving this target could be a major challenge, even with its strong opening run.

More About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Devi Sita and Yash as Ravan. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Raghav Juyal and Sunny Deol. The second part of the film is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.