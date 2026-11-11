Ramayana box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s epic refuses to slow down, nears Rs 450 crore

Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation has maintained its momentum through the first week, adding another milestone to its theatrical journey.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-box-office-collection-day-6-ranbir-kapoor-yashs-epic-refuses-to-slow-down-nears-rs-450-crore-8543789/ Copy

Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film continues winning streak (PC: Twitter)

Ramayana continues to perform well at the box office as it completes six days in theatres. The film has been attracting audiences across India and overseas since its release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi, the mythological drama has received a strong response from moviegoers. Although its daily collection saw a small drop on Tuesday, the film has managed to maintain its overall pace. It has also crossed an important domestic box office milestone within its first week. Its latest figures show that the film is continuing its successful run in cinemas.

Ramayana box office collection day 6: Film earns Rs 94.10 crore

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana collected Rs 94.10 crore net in India on Tuesday, November 10, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded a 12.5% decline compared to Monday’s collection of Rs 107.50 crore. Despite this drop, its sixth-day earnings helped it cross the Rs 400 crore mark in India.

The Hindi version contributed the biggest share with Rs 76 crore. The Kannada version collected Rs 7.75 crore while Telugu added Rs 4 crore. The Tamil version earned Rs 3.60 crore and Malayalam contributed Rs 2.75 crore. These collections came from 24,344 shows across the country.

Ramayana crosses Rs 440 crore in India

With its sixth-day earnings, Ramayana’s total India net collection has reached Rs 440.45 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 526.50 crore. The film has continued to attract audiences across different language versions, with the Hindi market contributing the largest share to its domestic business.

The Hindi 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of 59.42% on Tuesday. Morning shows registered 36.54% occupancy, followed by 68.85% in the afternoon and 72% in the evening. Night shows recorded 60.31% occupancy, showing that the film continued to draw viewers throughout the day.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. Ramayana earned an estimated Rs 35 crore overseas on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 297 crore. With this, its worldwide gross earnings have reached Rs 823.50 crore. The worldwide performance has added another major milestone to the film’s first-week run. However, overseas figures are estimates and may change as updated numbers become available.

What is the budget of Ramayana?

Ramayana Part 1 has reportedly been made on an estimated budget of Rs 2,000 crore. With India net collections crossing Rs 440 crore and worldwide gross earnings reaching Rs 823.50 crore, the film has made a strong start. However, its theatrical earnings will need to be considered alongside distribution shares, expenses and other revenue streams before its profitability can be assessed.

Who stars in Ramayana?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film also features Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Harish Uthaman, Sheeba Chaddha, Aadinath M Kothare and Lara Dutta in crucial roles.