Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s film performs on Bhai Dooj, eyes Rs 1000 crore club

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is all set to cross Rs 1000 crore in worldwide collections and Rs 500 crore in India within its first seven days.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-box-office-collection-day-7-ranbir-kapoor-yashs-film-performs-on-bhai-dooj-eyes-rs-1000-crore-club-8544072/ Copy

Ramayana box office collection (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has continued its impressive box-office run. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic drama has crossed Rs 900 crore in worldwide collections and Rs 500 crore in domestic nett earnings within its first seven days. The film has benefited from the festive holiday period, with audiences turning up in large numbers, especially during Bhai Dooj.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend collected Rs 70.65 crore nett in India on Wednesday, November 11. With this, its total domestic nett collection has reached Rs 511.10 crore in seven days.

As per the report, the film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 611.05 crore, while its overseas earnings have reached Rs 323.50 crore. This takes its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 934.55 crore. The film is now moving closer to the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide milestone.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 7

Ramayana opened in theatres on November 5 with Rs 64.85 crore nett. However, its collection dropped to Rs 48.05 crore on Friday, recording a decline of 25.9 per cent.

The film witnessed a strong recovery over the weekend. It earned Rs 69.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 56.15 crore on Sunday. Its biggest jump came on Monday, November 9, when collections increased by 91.5 per cent to Rs 107.50 crore nett.

The film continued its strong performance on Bhai Dooj, collecting Rs 94.10 crore nett on Tuesday. Despite the festive holiday period coming to an end, the film managed to earn Rs 70.65 crore on Wednesday, across 24,239 shows in India.

With this, the film has crossed the Rs 500 crore domestic nett mark in just seven days. It has also sold approximately 1.97 crore tickets across 1,66,476 shows during its first week, according to the report.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The film brings the epic story of the Ramayana to the big screen on a grand scale.

The makers have also planned a sequel, which is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in the second instalment. His character was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first film.