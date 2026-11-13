Ramayana box office collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor’s film earns Rs 1,033 crore; beats Baahubali 2 but still behind Dhurandhar 2

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana creates history, crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in 8 days, becomes third-fastest Indian film to achieve the feat.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-box-office-collection-day-8-ranbir-kapoors-film-earns-rs-1033-crore-beats-baahubali-2-but-still-behind-dhurandhar-2-8544451/ Copy

Ramayana box office collection (PC-Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash’s Ramayana has achieved another major box office milestone. The mythological epic has entered the Rs 1,000 crore club worldwide within just eight days of its theatrical release. With this achievement, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has become the third-fastest Indian film to cross the milestone. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected an estimated Rs 1,033.55 crore worldwide in eight days. This includes Rs 675.05 crore from the domestic market and Rs 358.50 crore from overseas markets. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 564.60 crore.

Ramayana makes big records

The film has also beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in terms of the time taken to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club. While Ramayana achieved the feat in eight days, Baahubali 2 took around 10 to 11 days. However, two films are still ahead of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer – Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Ramayana box office collection Day 8

On Thursday, November 12, Ramayana collected Rs 53.50 crore net in India across all languages, according to Sacnilk. This was lower than its Wednesday collection of Rs 70.65 crore, showing a drop of around 24 per cent.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 43 crore on Day 8. The Kannada version collected Rs 3.25 crore, followed by Malayalam at Rs 2.80 crore, Telugu at Rs 2.30 crore and Tamil at Rs 2.15 crore.

Despite the drop in daily collections, the film continued its strong run at the domestic box office. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 564.60 crore in eight days.

Ramayana becomes 11th Indian film to enter Rs 1,000 crore club

With its latest achievement, Ramayana has become the 11th Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide collections. The film has also reached the milestone faster than several major blockbusters, including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

For comparison, RRR took around 16 days to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club, while KGF: Chapter 2 achieved the feat in approximately 18 days. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan also took around 18 days, while Pathaan needed 27 days.

Only Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge have reached the milestone faster than Ramayana, taking seven days each.

Indian films that crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide (Source: Sacnilk)

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross 1 Dangal (2016) Rs 2070.30 Cr 2 Dhurandhar 2 (2026) Rs 1813.39 Cr 3 Baahubali 2 (2017) Rs 1788.06 Cr 4 Pushpa 2 (2024) Rs 1742.10 Cr 5 Dhurandhar (2025) Rs 1307.35 Cr 6 RRR (2022) Rs 1230.00 Cr 7 KGF Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1215.00 Cr 8 Jawan (2023) Rs 1160.00 Cr 9 Pathaan (2023) Rs 1055.00 Cr 10 Kalki 2898 AD (2024) Rs 1042.25 Cr 11 Ramayana (2026) Rs 1033+ Cr (Day 8)

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Lara Dutta essays the role of Queen Kaikeyi, among other actors.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. The second instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.