Ramayana box office day 9: Ranbir Kapoor’s film beats Chhaava’s lifetime India collection

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana beats Chhaava, Pathaan and Animal at the box office. Check detailed box office collection report.

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Ramayana vs Chhaava (PC-Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has added another major achievement to its box-office journey. The film has now beaten Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava to become one of the biggest Hindi film hits in India, while also crossing the Rs 1,100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. On its ninth day in theatres, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial collected Rs 47.85 crore nett in India. This took its total domestic nett collection to Rs 612.45 crore, putting it ahead of Chhaava, which ended its theatrical run with Rs 601.57 crore nett.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend recorded its Day 9 collection across 22,993 shows. The Hindi version led the collections with Rs 36.25 crore from 18,377 shows. The Malayalam version earned Rs 3.25 crore, while the Kannada version collected Rs 3 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions contributed Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 2.60 crore, respectively.

The film’s India gross collection has reached Rs 732.20 crore. It also continued its strong performance overseas, earning Rs 25 crore on Day 9. This took its overseas gross collection to Rs 378.50 crore and its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,110.70 crore. The film recorded an average collection of Rs 20,851 per show on the day.

Before beating Chhaava, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer had already crossed the lifetime India nett collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 544.28 crore) and Ranbir’s own film Animal (Rs 556.36 crore).

Released worldwide on November 5, the film opened with Rs 64.85 crore nett in India. Its daily collections saw several ups and downs over the next few days, with Day 5 emerging as its biggest single-day performer.

The film entered the Rs 1,000-crore worldwide club by the end of its extended eight-day opening week. Its latest figures have now taken the worldwide total to Rs 1,110.70 crore.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is the first part of a planned two-film adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The story follows Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as he sets out to rescue his wife, Sita, after she is abducted by the asura king Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita. Yash plays Ravana and Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshman. Sunny Deol also appears as Lord Hanuman, whose character is introduced in the post-credits scene of the first film.

The ambitious project is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Malhotra and Yash have also co-produced the film.

The second part of the franchise is expected to release in theatres on Diwali 2028.