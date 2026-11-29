Ramayana Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer surpasses Dhurandhar 2, eyes Dangal’s record

Ramayana: Part 1 becomes second-highest-grossing Indian film, beats Dhurandhar 2; here's the box office breakdown

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Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar (PC: IMDb)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has achieved a major box office milestone. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film has achieved this feat in just 24 days of its theatrical run. Here’s a look at its box office performance.

Ramayana collects Rs 1,814 crore worldwide in 24 days

Ramayana has witnessed several ups and downs at the box office over the past 24 days. However, the film picked up pace once again on Saturday, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 1,814.55 crore.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 1,015.20 crore net and Rs 1,212.55 crore gross in India. Its overseas collection stands at Rs 602 crore, taking its total worldwide gross to Rs 1,814.55 crore. With this, Ramayana has crossed the collections of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742 crore) and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788 crore). It has also moved past Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which ended its theatrical run with Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide.

The only Indian film ahead of Ramayana is Nitesh Tiwari’s own 2016 blockbuster Dangal. Starring Aamir Khan, the film collected over Rs 2,070.30 crore worldwide.

Ramayana box office collection: Week-wise breakdown

Despite opening to mixed reviews, Ramayana has continued to attract audiences to theatres. The film collected Rs 944 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 1,519 crore by the end of its second week. Its worldwide collection further increased to Rs 1,755 crore by the third week.

The film currently has a clear run at the box office, with no major competition until Salman Khan’s war drama Maatrubhumi arrives in theatres on December 4. Shah Rukh Khan’s action drama King is scheduled to release on December 24.

It will be interesting to see whether Ramayana manages to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks. If the film crosses the Rs 2,000 crore mark worldwide, it will become only the second Indian film to achieve this milestone after Dangal.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is being touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made. Tiwari has co-written the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film features Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil and Adinath Kothare in important roles. Anupam Kher has lent his voice to Jatayu.