Ramayana: Can Nitesh Tiwari’s Rs 4,000 crore epic deliver more than just visual spectacle?

With a reported Rs 4,000 crore investment, an impressive cast and international technical talent, Ramayana is one of Indian cinema's biggest projects. But its real success will depend on something money cannot guarantee and that is storytelling.

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Ramayana: Can Nitesh Tiwari’s Rs 4000 crore epic deliver (PC: Instagram)

There are films that audiences look forward to watching, and then there are films that come with expectations built over generations. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana belongs to the second category. The moment the makers announced their ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic, conversations around its casting, budget, visual effects and scale began taking over the internet. With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film has brought together some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. However, there is one question that deserves more attention than its impressive numbers: can Ramayana make audiences feel something beyond the spectacle on screen? After all, this is not a story that needs an introduction. It is a story millions already know, and that makes bringing it to the big screen an entirely different challenge.

Ramayana’s Rs 4,000 crore budget raises expectations, but storytelling matters more

There is no denying that Ramayana is a massive project. The reported Rs 4,000 crore investment covers both instalments, along with their release and promotional expenses. The makers have also brought together international talent, including Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, while DNEG is handling the visual effects.

But a big budget does not automatically make a great film. Indian cinema has seen several expensive productions that looked impressive in trailers but struggled to create an emotional connection with audiences.

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For Ramayana, the challenge is even greater because viewers are not simply coming to watch an expensive mythological film. They are coming with their own understanding, memories, and expectations of the epic. Grand sets, impressive battles, and realistic visual effects can make the experience bigger, but they cannot replace a strong screenplay and meaningful performances.

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash have a responsibility beyond stardom

The casting is one of the biggest talking points surrounding the film. Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash stepping into the role of Ravana have naturally raised curiosity.

However, these are not ordinary characters that actors can approach like any other film role. Lord Rama represents duty, compassion, and righteousness, while Sita’s journey carries themes of strength, dignity, and resilience. Ravana, meanwhile, is a complex character whose intelligence and power are closely linked to his pride and ego.

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The performances need to bring out these qualities without making the characters feel one-dimensional. It will also be interesting to see how the film balances the familiar image of these characters with the director’s cinematic interpretation.

The audience does not necessarily need a completely different Rama, Sita, or Ravana. What it needs is a portrayal that feels sincere and gives each character enough emotional depth.

Ramayana: Can Nitesh Tiwari balance creative freedom with expectations?

Adapting the Ramayana is not like adapting an unfamiliar fictional story. Different generations have grown up watching television adaptations, listening to stories from their families, and reading different versions of the epic. This means filmmakers have to be careful about how they present the characters and their journeys. Creative freedom is important, but it should not come at the cost of losing the essence of the story.

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Nitesh Tiwari, known for films such as Dangal and Chhichhore, has previously explored human emotions through mainstream storytelling. That experience could prove valuable here. The challenge will be to maintain the emotional simplicity of the epic while presenting it on an international cinematic scale.

The film does not have to explain every familiar moment differently to make an impact. Sometimes, staying true to the emotions behind a story can be more powerful than trying to make everything look extraordinary.

Ramayana’s real success will depend on what audiences take home

Indian cinema has reached a stage where filmmakers can work with advanced technology, international technicians and enormous production budgets. Ramayana is an important opportunity to showcase that progress to audiences across the world.

However, its success should not be measured only through box-office collections, visual effects, or the number of screens it occupies. The bigger question is whether audiences walk out remembering its characters, emotions, and message. The spectacle may bring people into theatres, but the storytelling will decide whether they carry the film with them even after the credits roll. The first part will be released in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part planned for 2028, as per the latest update.