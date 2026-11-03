Ramayana: Did Ranbir Kapoor just hint at third part? Actor’s comment leaves fans guessing- Watch

Ranbir Kapoor's remarks during a recent interaction have caught the attention of moviegoers, with many wondering how far the ambitious film franchise could go.

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Ranbir Kapoor's latest interview fuels buzz about a possible third instalment (PC: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari‘s upcoming film Ramayana. The film also features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Planned on a grand scale, the mythological epic is being made in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres this November, while the second is expected next year. With the release getting closer, fans are eager to know more about the film and its story. Now, a comment made by Ranbir during a recent interview has started a fresh discussion about the possibility of a third instalment.

Ranbir Kapoor hints at a possible Ramayana 3

During a conversation with Review Nation, Ranbir spoke about his experience working on the ambitious project. He revealed that he has already completed a significant portion of the second instalment and also mentioned the possibility of a third part.

The actor said, “I have finished 50 percent of part two already. We are in the process of already shooting it. Even when we finished part two or part three, if there is one. I don’t think this will ever leave us. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, irrespective of what the result is. It is not career-defining but life-defining.”

His reference to a possible third film caught the attention of viewers. However, Ranbir’s comment should not be taken as an official confirmation that the makers are planning a trilogy. As of now, the project is being developed as a two-part franchise.

See viral video of Ranbir Kapoor here

Ranbir The Spoiler Kapoor is Back #Ramayana https://t.co/HvsxurRVeP — Vajra (@vajraTheAstra) November 2, 2026

Fans react to Ranbir Kapoor’s comment

Ranbir’s mention of a possible third instalment soon became a topic of discussion on social media. While some fans were excited about the idea of watching the epic unfold across three films, others joked about the actor revealing details ahead of time.

One user wrote, “Ranbir yhe spoiler Kapoor is back.” Another commented, “But they could easily have trimmed that specific part but I wonder they didn’t.” An excited fan wrote, “Is this fr? Generational trilogy, greatest franchise loading. Used to pray for days like these.” Meanwhile, another user remarked, “Someone please shut him up.”

What did producer Namit Malhotra say about Ramayana 3?

Ranbir is not the first person associated with the film to discuss the possibility of a third part. Producer Namit Malhotra had earlier revealed that the makers initially considered telling the epic across three instalments. Speaking to international media at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Namit also suggested that the makers could revisit their plans depending on the audience’s response.

He said, “I’m not going to give any spoilers for anything – but you know, who knows the way, once we get all the response and all the feedback, we may sit back on the table and the drawing board and see if there is anything else that we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it.” Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali. The second part is reportedly planned for a Diwali 2028 release.