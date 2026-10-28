Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari clarifies AI use in dubbing: ‘AI is only being used to lip sync’

Ramayana AI controversy: Nitesh Tiwari says AI is used only for lip-syncing, not dubbing

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Nitesh Tiwari

Director Nitesh Tiwari has clarified how artificial intelligence (AI) has been used in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend after social media users speculated that the film’s characters had been dubbed using AI. At the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles, the filmmaker explained that AI has been used only to match the characters’ lip movements with dialogue in different languages, while the voices have been recorded by real artists.

Speaking at the premiere, Tiwari said the technology would help audiences worldwide watch the film in their preferred languages without affecting the authenticity of the voice performances. “As far as AI is concerned, it’s only being used to lip sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by the artists. AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language. No AI has been used in dubbing, Voice is dubbed by real artists only, AI is being used to Lip Sync,” he said.

His statement comes amid growing discussions about the use of AI in filmmaking, including dubbing, visual effects and performances. Tiwari’s clarification makes it clear that, in this case, AI is being used to synchronise lip movements with dialogue recorded in different languages, rather than generate the voices.

Ramayana Release Date and Advance Bookings

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5.

The film has also reportedly received a strong response in overseas advance bookings. According to early box-office figures available as of October 28, it has collected $2.58 million in advance bookings across five countries. North America accounts for the largest share, with reported pre-sales of $1.91 million.

The film has also recorded advance bookings in India. Available figures put its gross Day 1 advance sales at Rs 14.07 crore, while the net collection stands at Rs 11.35 crore, excluding blocked seats.