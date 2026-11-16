Ramayana earns Rs 1384 crore worldwide, beats Godzilla Minus Zero in second weekend box office clash

Ramayana vs Godzilla Minus Zero: Ranbir Kapoor's film turns tables, beats Japanese blockbuster worldwide.

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Ramayana and Godzilla (PC-Instagram)

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of Legend has beaten Japanese blockbuster Godzilla Minus Zero in their second weekend at the worldwide box office. After trailing behind the Japanese film during its opening weekend, the Indian epic has now moved ahead, recording a stronger global collection between November 13 and 15.

According to Rentrak’s global Sunday estimates, Ramayana earned Rs 1384 crore worldwide during its second weekend, securing the second position on the global box office chart. Hollywood release Ebenezer topped the list with $42 million, while The Cat in the Hat took third. Godzilla Minus Zero finished fourth with $15.66 million.

With this performance, Ramayana earned more than twice as much as the Japanese blockbuster during the weekend, giving the Indian film a clear advantage in their ongoing box office competition.

Ramayana beats Godzilla Minus Zero in second weekend

The latest box office figures mark a reversal of the films’ opening-weekend performance. Between November 6 and 8, Godzilla Minus Zero topped the worldwide box office with $63 million, while Ramayana collected $52.20 million.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero also enjoyed a strong response in premium formats. The film earned $21.30 million through IMAX screenings alone, registering the biggest IMAX opening for a Japanese film.

Both films attracted attention because of their overlapping release dates and competition for premium-format screens. Although Godzilla Minus Zero later postponed its release in India by two weeks, the two films continued to compete in international markets.

Godzilla Minus Zero performs better in North America

While Ramayana has taken the lead in worldwide weekend collections, Godzilla Minus Zero continues to perform better in North America.

During its second weekend, the Japanese film collected around $8.31 million in the region, compared to Ramayana’s $5.50 million. However, the Indian film has an advantage because of its wider geographical reach, with collections coming from India and several international markets.

Ramayana also expanded its international release during its second weekend, adding six new markets, including Indonesia, Cambodia and Mexico. The UK, Middle East and Australia have also remained important overseas territories for the film.

Ramayana box office collection

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of Legend has collected nearly Rs 1,400 crore worldwide in 11 days. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.