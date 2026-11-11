Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s film enters Oscars race as makers submit film for Academy Awards consideration – Here’s what we know

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is eyeing international recognition after its makers reportedly submitted the film for the 2027 Oscars. Here's what we know about its Academy Awards entry.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-enters-oscars-race-as-makers-submit-film-for-academy-awards-consideration-heres-what-we-know-8543897/ Copy

Ramayana enters Oscars race (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 has been making headlines since its theatrical release, and the film has now attracted attention for another reason. The ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is reportedly heading towards the Academy Awards race. With a celebrated cast, a grand visual scale and a story that has been told across generations, the film is now looking to make its presence felt beyond Indian cinema. Interestingly, this development comes at a time when another Indian film has already been selected as the country’s official Oscar entry. So, does that mean Ramayana can still compete at the prestigious awards? Here’s everything you need to know.

Ramayana enters Oscars 2027 race: Makers submit Ranbir Kapoor’s film for 99th Academy Awards

According to an report by NDTV, the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have submitted the film for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards. This means the film is seeking a place in the 2027 Oscars race. However, this does not mean that it has been nominated or shortlisted yet.

The development has also raised curiosity because Marathi film Gondhal has already been selected as India’s official entry in the International Feature Film category. But India’s official selection does not stop other Indian films from independently submitting themselves in other Oscar categories.

Can Ramayana enter Oscars race despite Gondhal being India’s official entry?

There is an important difference between India’s official Oscar entry and a film independently submitting itself for Academy Awards consideration. The International Feature Film category follows a country-based selection process. Each country can generally submit only one film through its recognised selection committee. This year, India has selected Gondhal for the category.

However, films from India can independently enter the general Oscar race if they fulfil the Academy’s eligibility requirements. These include categories such as Best Picture and other general awards.

According to the Academy’s theatrical release rules, a film must complete a commercial theatrical run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying US metropolitan areas. These include Los Angeles County, New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta.

The film must also have at least three screenings every day during the qualifying run, with one screening beginning between 6 pm and 10 pm. The filmmaker or distributor must submit the necessary documents and film details to the Academy.

Therefore, Ramayana’s reported submission should not be confused with an Oscar nomination. It is an entry seeking consideration, and its final eligibility will depend on the Academy’s rules.