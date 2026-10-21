Ramayana: Faisal Malik says part 2 has ‘so much more’ in store, calls film an ‘out-of-this-world experience’

Actor Faisal Malik, who plays Kumbhakarna in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, has called the film a landmark project and an out-of-this-world experience. He also teased that the second part will have much more in store for audiences.

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Ramayana, Faisal Malik (PC- Instagram)

The upcoming Ramayana films (part 1 and 2) are among the biggest projects in Hindi cinema, with a massive budget, advanced visual effects and a team of international experts. The first visuals released so far have offered a glimpse of the scale of the two-part epic. However, actor Faisal Malik, who plays Kumbhakarna in the films, says audiences have much more to look forward to, especially in the second instalment.

Faisal Malik on being part of Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Speaking about his experience of working on the project, Faisal told Variety India: “I obviously cannot get into the details at the moment. But the process that I have gone through for the part, and when it gave me a flashback of all the Hollywood BTS videos I have seen, I knew I was in very good hands and working on a landmark project.”

The film has brought together talent from India and Hollywood. The visual effects are being handled by DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning studio, while music composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have joined forces for the score. The project also features international action directors and stunt performers.

Talking about the experience, Faisal added, “The thrill of working with a new team and with geniuses from the West was so exciting. We had to go through a lot of prep, and now I want the audience to like it. I have never seen something like this happen in India. It was an out-of-this-world experience for me. You should wait and watch Part 2, there is so much more in store.”

Ramayana release date and other details

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film series. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. Both films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The makers are also planning a worldwide IMAX release.