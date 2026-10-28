Ramayana first reactions: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead praise for performances, film gets mixed reviews- Check

The first audience impressions of Ramayana offer glimpse into how the ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic is shaping up. While several aspects have caught viewers’ attention, some creative choices have also prompted criticism.

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Ranbir Kapoor and Yash impress as Ravana and Ram (PC: Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part One has begun generating discussion ahead of its theatrical release, with its grand scale and leading performances catching attention. The ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic has received praise for its visual spectacle and the actors bringing some of its best-known characters to life. However, early reactions have also raised questions about the film’s storytelling, emotional depth and use of visual effects. While some viewers believe the film offers an immersive cinematic experience, others feel that its technical ambition does not always translate into compelling drama. Here is what viewers are saying about the much-anticipated film.

Ramayana first reactions from Los Angeles premiere

Ramayana held its first global premiere in Los Angeles ahead of its planned worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. The special 3D screening took place at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash attending the event.

Initial reactions have highlighted the film’s scale and production effort. One viewer compared its epic presentation to cult classic of all time The Lord of the Rings, describing it as unlike anything else in the cinematic universe. Another viewer, who shared an instant non-spoiler reaction, praised its grand presentation, Rama’s character and the cliffhanger leading into Part Two.

Yash as Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor as Ram win praise

Yash’s portrayal of Ravana has emerged as one of the biggest talking points. His introduction sequences were particularly appreciated, with viewers praising his screen presence and commanding performance. Ranbir Kapoor’s restrained portrayal of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi’s performance as Sita have also received positive responses.

One enthusiastic reaction described Ramayana: Rise of a Legend as “spectacular”, praising its visuals, dances, music and action as colossal. The viewer called Ranbir “sublime” and Yash “magnetic”, adding that the film was one of the year’s most immersive cinematic experiences.

Storytelling, VFX and emotional depth draw criticism

Despite the praise, some viewers believe the film struggles to balance spectacle with emotion. One detailed reaction described it as a hugely ambitious production but said parts of the narration felt flat and occasionally serial-like. The second half reportedly drags in places, with lengthy action sequences failing to deliver the expected impact.

The visual effects have also received mixed feedback. While several scenes were described as stunning, some reportedly had a noticeable studio or green-screen feel, with certain asuras appearing cartoonish. Another reaction criticised the screenplay as slow and weak, arguing that some major entry sequences and emotional moments lacked impact. It also questioned the presentation of Lanka and felt that the film’s scale was not always matched by its emotional connection.

Check out early reactions from Ramayana: Part One screening here

First reaction on Ramayana is out #Ramayana https://t.co/4d6gBOd5ws — Lucif3r. (@Luci_twtz) October 28, 2026

Ramayana Rise of a Legend was spectacular! The visuals, the dances, the music, the action were all colossal. Ranbir Kapoor was sublime, Yash was magnetic. One of this year’s most immersive cinematic experiences. A grand spectacle!

#Ramayana https://t.co/MAw7rNaqS1 — Rama’s Screen (@RamasScreen) October 28, 2026

EXCLUSIVE — #Ramayana Inside Report The screenplay of #RamayanaPart1 feels SLOW AND WEAK. Both Ram and Ravan’s entry blocks are 15 MINS LONG. The Sita–Ram conversation, Arrow sequence & Ravan fight LACK IMPACT. Lara Dutta & Sheeba Chaddha STAND OUT despite brief roles. Arun Govil, Rakul Preet, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi & RD fail to leave an impression. The Swayamvar scene & a few songs are GOOD. But once Vanvaas begins, it’s all DOWNHILL. The scale of action is VERY BIG, but some sequences lack the required impact. Lanka visuals are NOT SATISFACTORY. BGM & Music are DECENT, but the emotional connection is missing. SP is a drawback. You never truly feel the PAIN of the abduction and the suffering that follows. The Jatayu scene may make some FEEL PAIN as he struggles hard. Rishi Agastya & the AMOGH scene are GOOD. Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Lanka & Mithla are the only four major locations. The BUDGET DOESN’T LOOK JUSTIFIED. Ram Setu scene… THE END! Religious audiences may NOT BE IMPRESSED with the film. The film may win VISUALLY & TECHNICALLY, but the casting and emotional connection are NOT UP TO THE MARK. FINAL VERDICT: SCALE WINS. SOUL LOSES. — BFilmy Tweets (@BFilmyTweets) October 28, 2026

#OneWordReview #Ramayana: EPIC. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ranbir as Lord Rama is outstanding – graceful & divine. Yash as Ravana is phenomenal & magnetic. A grand spectacle with breathtaking visuals. Sure-shot BLOCKBUSTER. https://t.co/h8FtTYk7nJ — J I N (@L0rdshen1) October 28, 2026

#Ramayana Initial Impressions: A hugely ambitious film mounted on a grand scale, and the effort behind it is clearly visible. The team largely stays true to the Ramayana, but the film leans more on spectacle and action than drama and emotion, leaving parts of the narration feeling flat and even serial like at times. The second half also drags in places because of where Part 1 chooses to end, with limited material stretched out through lengthy action blocks that don’t create much impact Yash as Ravana is the biggest highlight and is superb, especially in his introduction portions. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are solid as Ram and Sita, though the divine aura and emotional weight don’t always fully translate on screen. The visuals are stunning in parts and the money spent is clearly visible, but some scenes still have a noticeable studio/green screen feel with a few cartoonish asuras. The biggest negative, hands down, is the music. For a story like Ramayana, the score has to carry much of the divinity and emotion, but the Indian-Hollywood blend largely backfires and ends up feeling like neither apart from a few scenes. The ambition and scale deserve a lot of applause. Definitely watchable and better than a few recent adaptations, but it falls short of the massive expectations and ultimately feels like a mixed bag with so much more potential. Full review with rating later in my usual style (review embargo) — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 28, 2026

#RAMAYANA — EPIC SCALE, MIXED EXECUTION ✅ Grand visuals and massive scale ✅ Yash as Ravana steals the spotlight ❌ Weak music and missing divine aura ❌ Slow second half and flat storytelling ❌ Cartoonish asuras and underwhelming action ❌ Emotional depth falls short A SPECTACLE THAT LOOKS HUGE BUT DOESN’T ALWAYS FEEL EPIC The ambition is undeniable, but the execution reportedly falls short of the hype. #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #Yash https://t.co/oGqba8woGe — ft.uea_v (@ftnewsdaily) October 28, 2026

#Ramayana – REVIEW Big scale, grand visuals, and a lot of ambition, but the emotional impact is missing in several places. Yash as Ravana is the standout, bringing terrific screen presence and making his introduction portions a major highlight. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are decent as Ram and Sita, but the divine feel and emotional depth could have been much stronger. The VFX looks impressive in parts, though some green-screen shots and cartoonish asuras stand out. The music is the biggest letdown, failing to create the spiritual and emotional impact this epic deserves. The second half feels stretched, with lengthy action sequences that add little to the overall impact. A visually ambitious attempt with some strong moments, but not quite the epic experience expected. A mixed bag with plenty of untapped potential. Rating 4/5 — Jashwanth Reddy (@Dir_jashwanth) October 28, 2026

Reports from the #Ramayana screening are raising serious red flags! A flat, TV serial like narration, stretched out action sequences, cartoonish Asuras, visible green screen effects and music that fails to capture the divinity and emotional depth of the Ramayana. Thousands of crores spent, yet the film seems to struggle with the very things that matter most: storytelling, emotions and music. A massive budget means nothing if the soul of the Ramayana is missing! — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 28, 2026

Music and emotional connection remain concerns

The background score and music have emerged as another point of debate. Some viewers appreciated the film’s technical ambition, while others felt the blend of Indian and Hollywood musical styles done by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer did not consistently capture the divinity and emotional weight expected from the Ramayana. The portrayal of the characters’ suffering and the emotional consequences of key events were also questioned.

About Ramayana: Part One

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Yash. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Lara Dutta. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.