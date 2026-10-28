Ramayana first reactions: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead praise for performances, film gets mixed reviews- Check

The first audience impressions of Ramayana offer glimpse into how the ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic is shaping up. While several aspects have caught viewers’ attention, some creative choices have also prompted criticism.

Edited by: Ayush Srivastava
Updated: October 28, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Ramayana first reactions: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead praise for performances, film gets mixed reviews- Check
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash impress as Ravana and Ram (PC: Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part One has begun generating discussion ahead of its theatrical release, with its grand scale and leading performances catching attention. The ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic has received praise for its visual spectacle and the actors bringing some of its best-known characters to life. However, early reactions have also raised questions about the film’s storytelling, emotional depth and use of visual effects. While some viewers believe the film offers an immersive cinematic experience, others feel that its technical ambition does not always translate into compelling drama. Here is what viewers are saying about the much-anticipated film.

Ramayana first reactions from Los Angeles premiere

Ramayana held its first global premiere in Los Angeles ahead of its planned worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. The special 3D screening took place at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash attending the event.

Read more: Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari clarifies AI use in dubbing: 'AI is only being used to lip sync'

Initial reactions have highlighted the film’s scale and production effort. One viewer compared its epic presentation to cult classic of all time The Lord of the Rings, describing it as unlike anything else in the cinematic universe. Another viewer, who shared an instant non-spoiler reaction, praised its grand presentation, Rama’s character and the cliffhanger leading into Part Two.

Yash as Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor as Ram win praise

Yash’s portrayal of Ravana has emerged as one of the biggest talking points. His introduction sequences were particularly appreciated, with viewers praising his screen presence and commanding performance. Ranbir Kapoor’s restrained portrayal of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi’s performance as Sita have also received positive responses.

One enthusiastic reaction described Ramayana: Rise of a Legend as “spectacular”, praising its visuals, dances, music and action as colossal. The viewer called Ranbir “sublime” and Yash “magnetic”, adding that the film was one of the year’s most immersive cinematic experiences.

Storytelling, VFX and emotional depth draw criticism

Despite the praise, some viewers believe the film struggles to balance spectacle with emotion. One detailed reaction described it as a hugely ambitious production but said parts of the narration felt flat and occasionally serial-like. The second half reportedly drags in places, with lengthy action sequences failing to deliver the expected impact.

The visual effects have also received mixed feedback. While several scenes were described as stunning, some reportedly had a noticeable studio or green-screen feel, with certain asuras appearing cartoonish. Another reaction criticised the screenplay as slow and weak, arguing that some major entry sequences and emotional moments lacked impact. It also questioned the presentation of Lanka and felt that the film’s scale was not always matched by its emotional connection.

Check out early reactions from Ramayana: Part One screening here

Music and emotional connection remain concerns

The background score and music have emerged as another point of debate. Some viewers appreciated the film’s technical ambition, while others felt the blend of Indian and Hollywood musical styles done by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer did not consistently capture the divinity and emotional weight expected from the Ramayana. The portrayal of the characters’ suffering and the emotional consequences of key events were also questioned.

About Ramayana: Part One

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Yash. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Lara Dutta. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bollywood News on India.com.

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.