Ramayana first review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s film gets mixed reaction; compared to RRR

Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic has sparked online discussion after a viewer shared her experience of watching the film, highlighting both its strengths and areas where she felt it fell short.

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Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer gets mixed reaction (PC: IMDb)

Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is among the most anticipated Indian films, with audiences eager to see how the epic story is brought to life on the big screen. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash in key roles, the two-part cinematic project has already generated considerable interest because of its scale, music and visual effects. Now, a US-based X user has shared her experience of watching the film at a screening reportedly organised by Sony Pictures Entertainment. While she found several aspects impressive, her comments also raised questions about the English dubbing and the film’s action sequences.

US-based viewer shares her first reaction to Ramayana

The X user, Priya Mathew, said she had watched the film earlier in the week. She praised its emotional story and music but expressed disappointment with the English dubbing. Explaining her preference, she tweeted, “Saw the film this week. I enjoyed it for the most part but did not appreciate the English dubbing, which I conveyed to Sony. I would much prefer to see films in their original language, in this case, Hindi, which I understand anyway.”

When another user asked whether she felt connected to the story, Priya replied, “I did. I felt connected to the story (emotional, powerful) and I loved the music. I liked the Indian score/music by AR Rahman much more than the parts Hans Zimmer scored. I believe they cut some of the songs for the English version though.” She also revealed that the film made her emotional enough to shed a few tears.

Ramayana VFX impresses viewer but some action scenes raise concerns

Priya described the visual effects as impressive but felt that certain action sequences looked AI-generated. She also discussed the film’s budget and compared its execution with Sir Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. However, her strongest comparison was with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which she felt worked better overall.

In her post, she wrote, “Well I wouldn’t say that it’s totally on par with The Odyssey for example. That film had an all-star cast and a very well known director attached to it. That was evident in the execution. I enjoyed the Ramayana but thought RRR, for instance, was a better film.”

Why did the viewer prefer RRR over Ramayana?

Explaining her preference, Priya said RRR performed better for her in several departments, including storytelling, acting, music and visual effects. She tweeted, “I liked the story, acting, VFX, music better in RRR vs Ramayana. I still have the same dubbing problem with both films however. I have never been able to watch RRR in its original Telugu form in the U.S. I have watched the Hindi dubbed version several times.”

She also said she had watched Ramayana in neither 3D nor IMAX and noted that the English version did not feature full-length songs. When asked whether Lord Hanuman appeared in the film, she avoided revealing details that could spoil the experience for others.

See viral first review of Ramayana here

1st Review of #Ramayana is out now!

Powerful ✅

Emotion ✅

Music and BGM ✅

Dubbing ❌

Action VFX ❌

Better than RRR ❌

Waiting to see more reaction after 27th.

#RamayanaRiseOfALegend https://t.co/LPAKFYm4aH — Narsingh (@Narsingh_5) October 24, 2026

Priya Mathew’s X account no longer exists

The viewer’s comments drew attention online, particularly because they offered an early comparison between two large-scale Indian productions. However, her X account no longer appears to be available. It now displays the message, “This account doesn’t exist”. Her reported screening experience and opinions should therefore be understood as an individual viewer’s account rather than an official review from the filmmakers or distributor.

Ramayana cast and release date

Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic associated with Maharishi Valmiki. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Arun Govil is also part of the film as King Dasharath.

The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026. The second part was planned for a release ahead of Diwali 2027, although reports have suggested that the makers may consider postponing it to Diwali 2028. An official confirmation of the revised timeline is awaited.