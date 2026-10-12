Ramayana: Gaurav Khanna as Lord Rama at Agra’s Janakpuri Mahotsav leaves fans impressed, say ‘Better than Ranbir Kapoor’

Videos and pictures from the Janakpuri Mahotsav have sparked online conversations, with admirers sharing their reactions to the television star’s portrayal of the Hindu god.

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Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna becomes Lord Rama (PC: Twitter)

Television actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna recently stepped into a role that holds deep cultural and religious significance for millions of people. Known for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, the actor appeared in a stage presentation of the Ramayana at Agra’s Janakpuri Mahotsav 2026. Pictures and videos from the event soon caught viewers’ attention, with many praising his traditional appearance and calm expressions. His portrayal also sparked comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor, who is preparing to play Lord Rama in the upcoming film Ramayana. The reactions have since fuelled conversations among fans of both actors.

Gaurav Khanna transforms into Lord Rama at Agra’s Janakpuri Mahotsav

The performance took place at Bhavana Estate in Agra, where Gaurav portrayed Lord Rama for the first time on stage. The event brought together several actors to present characters from the revered epic. Vindu Dara Singh played Lord Hanuman, Rajan Modi appeared as Lakshman, Aarya Babbar portrayed Ravana and Prachi took on the role of Sita. Gaurav’s appearance drew particular attention as photographs and clips from the performance circulated online, giving viewers a glimpse of the actor in his traditional costume.

Why are fans comparing Gaurav Khanna with Ranbir Kapoor?

The response to Gaurav’s portrayal extended beyond appreciation for his appearance. Some social media users compared him with Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming big-screen adaptation of the Ramayana. One viewer questioned the film’s casting and wrote, “Pata nahi ye Ranbir Kapoor ko kyon le liya Ramayana mein, usse achha to GK.” The comparison reflects the reactions of individual fans rather than any official assessment of either actor’s performance.

Check out viral video of Gaurav Khanna playing Lord Rama’s role here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding BTS Creator & Reel Specialist (@endofshots)

What did netizens say about Gaurav Khanna’s Lord Rama look?

Several viewers praised Gaurav’s appearance and expressions, describing his portrayal as divine. One user commented, “Gaurav Khanna as Shree Ram so divine and beautiful.” Another wrote, “He looks so divine as Lord Rama.” A fan also praised the actor’s calm demeanour, saying his simplicity shines through his performances. The comments highlighted how strongly some viewers connected with his portrayal, although reactions to casting and performances can naturally differ across audiences.

Gaurav Khanna’s parents watch his stage performance

The occasion was especially meaningful for Gaurav because his parents were present to watch him perform live on stage for the first time. Their presence added a personal touch to the event, making it more than just another public appearance for the actor. Meanwhile, Gaurav was last seen on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which he left citing an elbow injury.

Finally Found the video of #GauravKhanna parents Their instinct to capture him reminds me of our parents recording us, wanting to preserve every little moment. Aunty and Uncle are so adorable, the way their faces light up with pride and happiness watching him perform ❤️ https://t.co/S6EwQeySJt — ASGARDIAN WARRIORS (@THOR____LOKI) October 11, 2026

What is the release date of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic associated with Maharishi Valmiki. The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha with others joining the grand cinematic event.

The first instalment is scheduled to release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for release ahead of Diwali 2027. The project brings together performers from different generations to portray characters central to the epic.