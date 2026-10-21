Ramayana gets tax-Free in West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari makes announcement at Dussehra event

Ramayana: CM Suvendu Adhikari announces tax-free status for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer in West Bengal; says more films on Indian epics are in the pipeline

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Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that the upcoming film Ramayana will be tax-free in the state. The announcement came during the Dussehra celebrations at Central Park in Kolkata, which were attended by actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, “The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files – all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana,” he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about upcoming films based on Indian mythology. He said audiences could expect more films on important characters and stories from Indian epics. “In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata,” he said.

Ramayana advance booking update

Ramayana has recorded advance ticket sales worth Rs 1.53 crore for its opening day on November 5, with Mumbai leading the city-wise figures. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 63.32 lakh without block bookings. Maharashtra leads the state-wise advance booking figures with Rs 57.09 lakh, followed by Gujarat at Rs 17.87 lakh and Delhi at Rs 15.10 lakh. The top 10 states account for 95% of the film’s total advance booking gross.

The film’s 3D version is also attracting audiences, with Hindi 3D screenings contributing Rs 1.16 crore, or 76% of the total advance booking gross. Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ account for 17% of the gross despite making up only 6% of the total shows.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic project. It is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The first part is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash plays Ravana and Sunny Deol essays the role of Lord Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.