Ramayana: Hema Malini reviews Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s film, praises presentation and special effects, says ‘Went with least expectations’

Hema Malini watched Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with limited expectations but came away impressed. The veteran actor has praised the film's visual effects, casting, and use of modern technology.

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Hema Malini reviews Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

When a film is based on an epic that almost every Indian has grown up hearing about, bringing something new to the big screen is never an easy task. Audiences already have their own memories, expectations and favourite interpretations of the Ramayana. Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation has been attracting attention for its scale, star cast, and visual presentation. While the film has also sparked conversations around its casting, veteran actor Hema Malini has now shared her experience after watching it. Interestingly, she admitted that she did not walk into the theatre expecting much, but what she witnessed left her pleasantly surprised.

Hema Malini reviews Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Hema Malini shared her review of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The veteran actor revealed that she initially had limited expectations from the film because the epic’s story is already familiar to audiences across generations.

However, she was pleasantly surprised by the way director Nitesh Tiwari presented the story. Hema particularly praised the film’s visual effects and technical execution, saying they made a significant difference to the overall viewing experience.

She wrote on X, “Watched the latest version of Ramayan the Movie. As it was an epic, I went with least expectations as there is just so much one can tweak in a narration that even young kids are aware of. I was pleasantly surprised at the fabulous presentation, the mind blowing special effects that left me breathless with anticipation. Add to this the apt casting of the protagonists.”

Her review comes amid growing conversations around the film’s ambitious scale, performances and interpretation of one of India’s most loved mythological stories.

Watched the latest version of Ramayan the Movie.

As it was an epic, I went with least expectations as there is just so much one can tweak in a a narration that even young kids are aware of. I was pleasantly surprised at the fabulous presentation, the mind blowing special effects that left me breathless with anticipation. Add to this the apt casting of the protagonists. I could see the audience response, transported as they were to another period and made to participate in the events that unfolded.

In fact the use of the latest technical innovations made all the difference. A completely unique experience for the Indian audience indeed! — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 10, 2026

Hema Malini praises Ramayana’s visual effects and technical presentation

In her review, Hema Malini explained that retelling an epic like the Ramayana comes with its own challenges because even children are familiar with its characters and major events. She was therefore not expecting a completely different interpretation of the story.

However, she credited the film’s presentation, special effects and modern technical innovations for making the experience special. She also highlighted how the visuals helped audiences feel connected to the period and events being shown on screen.

Sharing her final thoughts, Hema Malini wrote, “I could see the audience response, transported as they were to another period and made to participate in the events that unfolded. In fact the use of the latest technical innovations made all the difference. A completely unique experience for the Indian audience indeed! “

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana, while the film also features a supporting cast of well-known actors.

The first part explores important events from the epic, including Rama’s early life, his marriage to Sita, their exile, and Ravana’s growing presence in the story. The makers have planned the ambitious adaptation as a two-part cinematic project, with the second instalment scheduled for Diwali 2028.