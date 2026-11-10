Ramayana: Indira Krishnan reacts to Sai Pallavi playing warrior Sita, says ‘I never saw Sita as a warrior’

Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has become a talking point among viewers. One of the sequences showing Sita wielding a sword during a battle with demons has sparked

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Indira Krishnan plays Kaushalya in Ramayana (PC-Instagram)

Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 has become a talking point among viewers. One of the sequences showing Sita wielding a sword during a battle with demons has sparked discussions about how the character has been presented in the film. While some viewers are questioning this depiction, actor Indira Krishnan, who plays Kaushalya, has shared her thoughts on the scene and explained the filmmakers’ approach.

Indira admitted that the warrior portrayal was different from the version of Sita she had grown up watching. She told News18, “I would also go with the audience. As a child, when I watched Ramayan, I never saw Sita as a warrior.” She further added, “I couldn’t connect this bit with what I had watched in the old television show”.

However, Indira also defended the makers’ decision, explaining that the scene was meant to highlight Sita’s strength and courage. “The makers wanted to portray that Sita isn’t weak. She belonged to a family of warriors where they made sure that the girl child learns the art of wielding a sword. Through the sequence, they’ve depicted the valour of Sita, who was otherwise soft-minded.”

Interestingly, Sita’s portrayal as a warrior is also explored in some alternative and lesser-known interpretations of the epic, including Adbhuta Ramayana and Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s 2019 novel The Forest of Enchantments.

Indira Krishnan on strong female characters in Ramayana

One of the notable aspects of Ramayana is its attempt to give its female characters more importance and individuality. The film presents women beyond their traditional roles as wives and mothers, highlighting their strength and influence in the story.

Talking about the approach, Indira said, “In our film, every woman has her own strength. For instance, when they cast me as Kaushalya, they didn’t want a mother with a sad face. She’s emotional but strong and confident at the same time. Even for Kaikasi, they didn’t show her so much in the old Ramayan. People weren’t aware that Ravana’s mother was a warrior herself. This bit suprised everyone.”

Praising Shobana’s portrayal of Kaikasi, she added, “People are loving Shobana as Kaikasi. She has done a brilliant job. The same can be said for Surpanakha. She was very proud of being Ravana’s sister. She fell weak only when she saw Rama. But no woman depicted in our film is weak. Our makers didn’t change history or mythology. They simply highlighted what a woman should be,”

Indira Krishnan on playing Kaushalya

Indira also spoke about her role as Kaushalya and the amount of screen time she received in the film. Responding to questions about her character’s presence in the story, the actor explained that Kaushalya’s importance goes beyond the number of scenes she appears in.

She said, “Without Kaushalya, there’s no Rama. In a few takes, he’s even addressed as ‘Kaushalya nandan Rama’. In the scenes where she’s not there, her presence is still felt – the intercut scene between Kaikeyi and Manthara, for example. The portrayal of Kaushalya in Ramayana, in totality, was to the T.”

Admitting that she would have liked a few more scenes, Indira said she was happy that none of her portions were removed during editing. “Yes, as an artist, you always wonder that you could’ve had a few more scenes. But I’m happy that none of my scenes got edited out. Nitesh sir was very clear when he had said, ‘I want Kaushalya to be seen this much and she should be in every frame till Rama exits Ayodhya.’ And he kept his word,” adds the Animal and Tere Naam actor.