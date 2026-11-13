Ramayana: Jaya Prada’s Sita avatar from Lav Kush gets attention amid mixed reactions to Sai Pallavi in Ranbir Kapoor starrer

A throwback photograph has brought back memories of the 1997 mythological film, with fans expressing admiration for the actress's portrayal and recalling the film's memorable cast.

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Jaya Prada's portrayal of Sita resurfaces as fans compare her with Sai Pallavi (PC: Twitter)

The portrayal of Goddess Sita has always held a special place in Indian cinema, with several actresses bringing their own interpretation to the beloved mythological character. As Ranbir Kapoor‘s grand spectacle Ramayana: Part 1 continues to attract attention, conversations around its casting and performances have also gained momentum. Amid these discussions, a familiar face from an earlier adaptation has returned to the spotlight. Veteran actress Jaya Prada recently revisited one of her memorable roles, bringing back memories of a film that featured several well-known actors in important mythological characters.

Jaya Prada shares throwback picture as Sita from Lav Kush

Jaya Prada recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph from her 1997 mythological film Lav Kush, in which she played Sita. Along with the picture, the actress wrote, “Throw back pic luv Kush.” Her post reminded fans of her appearance in the film and brought renewed attention to the earlier screen adaptation of the Ramayana.

Directed by V. Madhusudhana Rao, Lav Kush featured Jeetendra as Lord Ram, Jaya Prada as Sita, Arun Govil as Lakshman and Late Dara Singh as Lord Hanuman. Legendary actor Late Pran also appeared as Valmiki. The film remains a part of the many screen adaptations of the epic that audiences have watched over the years.

See viral post of Jaya Prada here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Prada (@jayapradaofficial)

Fans praise Jaya Prada’s portrayal of Sita

Soon after Jaya Prada shared the photograph, fans filled the comments section with compliments. Several users expressed nostalgia for her performance and appreciated the way she portrayed the character.

One user called her the best Sita and said that she brought a divine charm to the role. Another fan wrote, “No one can replace you,” while a third praised her casting and performance as the mother of Sita. The reactions showed how strongly audiences connect with earlier portrayals of mythological characters. For many viewers, Jaya Prada’s performance continues to hold sentimental value even years after the film’s release.

Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita in Ramayana sparks discussion

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi‘s casting as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra‘s Ramayana has received a mix of audience responses. While several viewers and critics have appreciated her performance, some social media users have expressed different opinions about her interpretation of the character.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshmana and Yash as Ravana alongside Sai Pallavi. Discussions around the performances have continued since the film’s release, with viewers sharing their expectations and comparing different portrayals of the epic’s central characters.

Ramayana box office collection crosses Rs 1,000 crore

On the commercial front, Ramayana has achieved a major milestone. According to Sacnilk’s box office tracking figures, the film collected Rs 1,033.55 crore worldwide in its first eight days. Its domestic net collection reached Rs 564.60 crore while the India gross stood at Rs 675.05 crore.

The film earned Rs 53.50 crore net in India on its eighth day. Its reported production budget is around Rs 2,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious Indian film projects.

Sai Pallavi’s next film is OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood

After Ramayana, Sai Pallavi will be seen in OM: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood. The upcoming film stars Dhanush and Mammootty in important roles and is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The cast also includes Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20, 2026.