Ramayana: Kunal Kapoor thanks fans worldwide for immense love for his role as Lord Indra, says ‘Never expected to hear from…’

Kunal Kapoor is overwhelmed by the response to his role as Lord Indra in Ramayana. The actor took to X to thank fans worldwide and acknowledge the artwork inspired by his character.

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Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Kunal Kapoor may have a limited screen presence in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, but his portrayal of Lord Indra has clearly caught the attention of audiences beyond India. Since the film’s release, the actor has been receiving messages, appreciation, and fan-made artwork from different parts of the world. He is getting plenty of love from Thailand, across Southeast Asia and in India for his portrayal of Lord Indra in Ramayana. Now, Kunal has taken a moment to address the love coming his way and share why the response means so much to him.

Kunal Kapoor thanks fans worldwide for love to his Lord Indra role in Ramayana

Kunal Kapoor took to X (formerly Twitter) on November 15, 2026, and shared posters featuring his character from Ramayana. Along with the pictures, the actor wrote a heartfelt note thanking audiences in India, Thailand, Southeast Asia, and other parts of the world for their appreciation.

He began his post by mentioning the different names associated with Lord Indra across cultures. Kunal wrote, “Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It’s incredible how much we have in common.”

The actor added that he was overwhelmed by the response he had received for playing the king of the gods. He wrote, “I’ve been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from. Thank you, truly. I’ve always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere.”

Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten.

One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It’s incredible how much we have in common. I’ve been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from. Thank you, truly. I’ve always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere. And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I’m sorry I don’t know each of your handles, but I’ve seen your work and it means a lot. — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) November 15, 2026

Apart from messages and appreciation, Kunal has also been receiving artwork inspired by his appearance in the film. The actor made sure to acknowledge the artists who took the time to create illustrations and other pieces based on his portrayal.

Thanking them, he wrote, “And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I’m sorry I don’t know each of your handles, but I’ve seen your work and it means a lot.”

Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

In Ramayana: Part 1, Kunal Kapoor plays Devraj Indra, the king of the devas. Although his role is not among the central characters, he appears in important sequences connected to the larger conflict with Ravana. One scene shows him facing Ravana, while another features him approaching Lord Vishnu and requesting him to take an avatar to defeat the powerful king of Lanka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal K Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor)

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while several other actors appear in important roles.

The first part of the two-part adaptation released in theatres on November 5, 2026. With Kunal’s post highlighting the response from international audiences, the film’s reach has once again become a talking point.