Ramayana: Lara Dutta breaks silence on costume criticism in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s epic, explains Kaikeyi’s look, ‘Nitpicked on such…’

Lara Dutta opens up about portraying Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic and why she believes viewers should look beyond the details being questioned.

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Lara Dutta responds to criticism of Kaikeyi's look (PC: Instagram)

The visual world of Ramayana has been a major talking point since the film’s trailer and release. While the performances and grand scale of the epic have drawn attention, some creative choices have also sparked discussions among viewers. The costumes, in particular, became a subject of debate, with people questioning whether certain outfits suited the period in which the story is set. Actor Lara Dutta has now addressed the criticism surrounding her character’s appearance and shared why she believes the choices should be viewed in the context of the larger film.

Lara Dutta responds to criticism over Kaikeyi’s look in Ramayana

Lara Dutta, who plays Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One, has spoken about the costume debate in an interaction with News18. The actor said she understood the reasons behind the garments selected for the characters and the visual approach adopted by the makers. She also pointed out that people were focusing on very small details despite the scale of the project.

Speaking about the criticism, Lara said, “I know what the reason was for us to pick certain kinds of garments and the way that we wanted those to be depicted. It’s such a vast project that you’re undertaking and one nitpicked on such tiny things.”

Lara Dutta explains why Kaikeyi’s jewellery could have been different

The actor also recalled her early conversations with director Nitesh Tiwari about how Kaikeyi’s background could influence her appearance. Since Kaikeyi came from the kingdom of Kekaya, Lara wondered whether her jewellery and personal belongings would have been different from those of Ayodhya’s other queens, Kaushalya and Sumitra.

She explained that Kaikeyi could have brought her own stree-dhan and followed the traditions of her birthplace. However, Lara felt that exploring every historical and cultural detail could lead to several different interpretations. She said the discussion could open up questions from historians and other experts about how the period and its customs should be represented.

Ramayana box office collection and Part Two release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One is the first film in a planned two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey plays Lord Lakshmana and Yash appears as Ravana. The cast also includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and others.

According to Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 934.55 crore after seven days in theatres, putting it close to the Rs 1,000 crore milestone. The second instalment of the film is scheduled to release in 2028.